MotorWeek keeps the throttle pinned into an unprecedented 45th season of television’s original automotive magazine

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout its first 44 seasons, MotorWeek has consistently delivered great advice to help viewers make intelligent car-buying decisions while keeping things in perspective with a strong sense of automotive history. For Season 45, MotorWeek will continue to bring viewers great automotive advice, but with a heavy dose of nostalgia along for the ride, looking back at four and a half decades of covering America’s love affair with the automobile.

This yearlong celebration kicks off Saturday, September 6, on public television stations across the country (check local PBS listings). Season 45’s glances in the rearview mirror will include a special anniversary episode on November 8, as well as frequent throwbacks to memorable car reviews and features from the past. MotorWeek is produced and distributed by Maryland Public Television.

“We’re driving deep into our video vault so that viewers can relive some of the most entertaining and magical moments of our first four-plus decades,” says MotorWeek Creator and Host John Davis. “It’s going to be quite a party!”

This milestone anniversary season will also feature a completely redesigned high-energy graphics package, delivering a modern, cohesive look from opening theme to closing credits.

MotorWeek’s celebration doesn’t mean the series is taking its eyes off the here and now. With tariffs rising and EV incentives shrinking, the future course of the automotive industry has never been more uncertain. MotorWeek will be there to guide viewers through it all, covering all the powertrain bases, including EVs, traditional internal combustion engines, hybrids, and perhaps the most logical solution of all: plug-in hybrids, which offer the benefits of an EV, eliminate range anxiety, and deliver hybrid fuel efficiency.

New vehicle Road Tests continue to be the heart and soul of the program. Host John Davis joins the rest of the MotorWeek team as they hit the road, track, and trail to evaluate upward of 150 new cars, trucks, and utilities hitting the market, regardless of whether they’re packing an engine, electric motors or, as is increasingly the case, some combination of both. Season 45 highlights include the Ferrari Roma Spider, Lincoln Navigator, Toyota 4Runner, Hyundai Ioniq 9, Ram 2500, BMW M235, Acura ADX, Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS, and a whole lineup of new fully-electric Cadillacs.

MotorWeek’s rotating roster of feature segments will return, too. “Over the Edge” reporter Greg Carloss pushes the limits of the automotive world; lifestyle reporter Stephanie Hart keeps viewers up to date on developments in driving and automotive safety, along with the latest in automotive technology in “FYI”; “Two Wheelin’” reporter Brian Robinson puts the latest motorcycles to the test; Jessica Ray shares her automotive knowledge with a new round of informative “Did You Know” segments; and “AutoWorld” continues to explore the ever-evolving world of cleaner fuels to power modern mobility.

For those viewers who still like to turn some wrenches in the garage, our “Your Drive” quartet of car care experts is featured weekly, with advice to help you make sure your daily driver doesn’t let you down.

Audra Fordin, founder and CEO of Women Auto Know, seeks to empower people of all ages with the automotive knowledge they need to be safe, confident, and knowledgeable drivers, passengers, and automotive consumers. Daniel Maffett, a seasoned resto-mod veteran and designer of numerous SEMA car builds, brings his artistic eye to MotorWeek, showing you the right way to upgrade your ride. Logan McCombs, who’s never run into something he couldn’t make better with a few tools in his hands, focuses on general maintenance topics and DIY performance upgrades. And 14-year-old gearhead Giuseppe Iatarola adds a dimension to MotorWeek’s car care advice like no other.

All Season 45 segments, including road tests, lifestyle, entertainment, and safety features, will continue to be available in the palm of your hand through the MotorWeek app. A free download from your favorite app store, it also doubles as a handy guide to all the new and used clean-fuel vehicles available, under the “Power Your Choice” tab.

MotorWeek airs on 90% of PBS stations nationwide. Viewers can find the days and times their local public television station airs MotorWeek by going to the station listings page on motorweek.org.

The show’s most current episodes can be viewed online at pbs.org/motorweek and streamed 24/7 on PBS Living, a Prime Video Channel, as well as viewed on smart devices through the free PBS app. Recently archived episodes are also available on the free streaming service Tubi.

Winner of dozens of prestigious automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek returns to the RACER Network cable channel; plus, Spanish-language viewers can once again catch MotorWeek on V-me.

Program excerpts covering all segments, including road tests, are available at MotorWeek’s YouTube Channel, youtube.com/motorweek , with more than 500,000 subscribers and nearly three million views per month. Viewers can also follow MotorWeek on Facebook and Instagram, as well as download complete shows on iTunes. In short, if you have a screen, you can watch MotorWeek.

MotorWeek is nationally sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper and TireRack.com.

# # #

Attachments