Lyno AI Advances AI-Powered Cross-Chain Arbitrage in DeFi with Early Investor Participation





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI is launching a new initiative in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, integrating artificial intelligence with cross-chain arbitrage strategies. Early investors are participating in the project during its initial phase, reflecting engagement with the company’s planned methodology and upcoming developments in AI-driven financial infrastructure.



What Is Just Catching the Eye of Early Investors in Lyno AI



Lyno AI presale is picking up momentum as 296,040 tokens were sold at 0.50 whilst in the Early Bird sale. The sum amount of the schedule will be allocated in this phase 16 million tokens, and the following stage will be raised with the price of 0.055 dollars. This is a short time giving pressure to investors to act quickly.

Momentum is provided by a Growing Community



The community of Lyno AI is already popular, and it continues to develop enormously. This new-found interest is giving a sales boost ahead of time. Project audit of security by Cyberscope increases trust and therefore increases participation.



Restructuring DeFi with AI Ingenuity



Lyno AI takes advantage of the most recent machine learning to conduct arbitrage in more than 15 blockchains of EVM-compatible blockchains. It uses an automated system that collects real-time data, finds profitable trades and makes settlements easier. Traders who have a 98% profitability say that Lyno AI allows retail traders to compete with institutional traders, a reflection of paradigm shift in DeFi.



Bonus to First Members

The Lyno AI Giveaway allows investors spending more than $100 on tokens to enter into a draw to win a share of a 100,000-token prize pool. Each will be endowed with 10,000 tokens and there are 10 winners, which is on top of the early adopters. This reward is a great desire to show its community that Lyno AI values its devotees.

Pre-sale Price: $0.050 per token with the second stage going to 0.055.

Tokens Sold: 296, 040 / 16 million supplied.

Enter Bonus Gift: Invest more than 100 to get into the token draw of 100,000 tokens.

Security: Audited by Cyberscope as being transparent and trustworthy.

There is Less Time to Enroll

As the Early Bird phase is coming to its expiration, the chance to get the tokens with the price of $0.050 also ends. Investors are advised to hurry up and grab Lyno AI tokens before it reaches a higher price of 0.055. Taking immediate action will guarantee optimum potential in such a novel project.

Conclusion

Lyno AI is taking the bull by the horns joining forces to create decentralised finance with the power of AI, a secure platform with audited security and an expanding community. The high market confidence is evident in its presale success, and its special giveaway. Any investor who wants something real in the hyped market needs to hurry up and be a part of the transforming effect that is Lyno AI.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a7f6eb4-f4ed-462c-a37d-1cb6e32e97a0