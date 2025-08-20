USA Today Readers Rank Spa Monarch #2 Hotel Spa in the Country for the Second Year

Denver, CO, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The luxury spa experience at Monarch Casino Resort Spa is earning national acclaim. For the second consecutive year, USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards has ranked Spa Monarch the #2 Best Hotel Spa in the United States, affirming its reputation as a world-class spa and one of the country’s premier wellness destinations.

This recognition places Spa Monarch in rare company among the most luxurious spas in America. Each year, USA Today’s 10Best editors and expert panelists nominate standout destinations across the travel industry, and readers nationwide vote for their favorites. To achieve the #2 position two years in a row underscores Spa Monarch’s unparalleled luxury, innovative treatments, and guest satisfaction. Monarch Casino Resort Spa has been honored by the USA Today 10Best list for 3 years in a row, placing 4th in 2023.

“Our vision has always been to create more than a spa, to build a sanctuary where guests find restoration for the body, mind, and spirit,” said Erica Ferris, Director of Marketing at Monarch Casino Resort Spa. “Earning the #2 spot in the country for two consecutive years is a true honor and reflects the passion and commitment of our entire team.”

Luxury Meets Wellness in the Rockies

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, Spa Monarch offers a variety of award-winning amenities that provide the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation. Guests can enjoy the rooftop pool on the 23rd floor, fire pits, aqua spa, mountain stone bath, and unique therapies like brine inhalation and light spectrum treatments. The spa also features herbal steam rooms and an experiential shower with sensory effects like ice, fog, thunder, tropical rain, and essential oils.

Rising Among the Nation’s Best

Spa Monarch’s back-to-back top national ranking sets it apart not only in Colorado but across the country. Few hotel spas can claim the same combination of mountain serenity, state-of-the-art facilities, and immersive wellness treatments. For travelers seeking a destination where they can drift into bliss and recharge their senses, Spa Monarch has firmly established itself on the national stage.

About Monarch Casino Resort Spa

Monarch Casino Resort Spa is a premier hospitality destination in Black Hawk, Colorado, offering upscale accommodations, fine dining, an expansive casino, and its nationally recognized Spa Monarch. With a focus on delivering unforgettable guest experiences, Monarch blends luxury, relaxation, and entertainment in the heart of the Rockies.