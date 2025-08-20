Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and Flock Safety Join Forces to Tackle Impaired Driving

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, is proud to announce a new partnership with Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD). Together, the two organizations are joining forces to build solutions and raise awareness around the dangers of impaired driving and to promote innovative technologies that help law enforcement prevent and solve crimes — including hit-and-runs, which are often driven by alcohol impairment.

“Our mission is to help communities thrive through improved safety. That means helping law enforcement solve crimes like hit-and-runs, but it also means working toward safer roadways by building technology for increased awareness of vehicle accidents, dangerous driving, and more,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Co-Founder of Flock Safety. “We’re proud to join forces with MADD and support their decades-long legacy of victim advocacy and lifesaving legislation.”

The MADD Network brings together a diverse collective of partners, all united in the mission to end impaired driving. As a member of The MADD Network, Flock Safety will help to amplify key prevention messages, empower safe decision-making, and support MADD’s groundbreaking legislative initiatives. Together, they are creating a safer future for families across the country.

“Flock Safety shared MADD’s belief that technology is a powerful tool in the fight to eliminate impaired driving,” said Stacey D. Stewart, CEO of MADD. “We’re honored to welcome Flock Safety to the MADD Network.”

According to a 2020 study conducted in partnership with the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety:

Hit-and-runs accounted for around 5% of total fatal crashes in the U.S. in recent years and claimed approximately 1,800 lives per year, with pedestrians accounting for 66% of those fatalities.

Drivers with previous DWI arrests are twice as likely to flee as those with no such arrests.

as those with no such arrests. And, approximately 50% of all hit-and-run drivers are never identified.

Flock Safety’s technology is already deployed in thousands of communities across the country, helping to solve upwards of 12% of reported crime in the U.S.

Flock’s License Plate Recognition (LPR) systems are regularly playing a critical role in the immediate aftermath of hit-and-runs, particularly those involving impaired drivers who flee the scene, as well as investigations of these crimes after they are reported.

Expanding Flock’s Product Suite to Combat Impaired and Dangerous Driving

In addition to assisting law enforcement to identify criminal behavior associated with impaired driving, Flock is expanding into safety-enhancing technology focused on traffic safety and road infrastructure.

Flock’s traffic safety solutions leverage existing devices deployed by cities for crime-solving, allowing for shared resources between public safety and traffic safety and decreasing overall infrastructure costs.

Car Crash Detection leverages Flock’s audio detection sensors that listen for the sound signature of a vehicle collision and automatically send an alert to first responders. Paired with Flock’s video cameras, this solution allows remote operators to quickly identify, verify, and respond to critical safety events in real time.

Car Crash Detection can alert first responders of incidents within 30 seconds, versus the average response time of 5-6 minutes for a 911 call. This critical early insight into traffic incidents will streamline emergency response and ultimately, save lives.

In addition to Car Crash Detection, today Flock is announcing the addition of a Wrong Way Detection feature on existing LPR devices. Wrong Way Detection utilizes radar to identify, flag, and deter vehicles driving the wrong way on one-way entrance/exit ramps or roads. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety reports that approximately 6 in 10 crashes caused by wrong way driving involved an impaired driver.

Wrong Way Detection will roll out as an option to Flock customers on existing LPR hardware later this year.

Finally, Flock will provide Speed Analytics capabilities on existing LPR devices for transportation agency usage. By leveraging computer vision to estimate vehicle speeds, this data will help transportation agencies and law enforcement identify unsafe roadways based on frequent high-speeds. Flock’s Speed Analytics will not be used for automated enforcement, but for roadway safety purposes only.

