FastBots Launches Knowledge Sources: A Breakthrough in Customer Service Chatbots

London, UK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FastBots.ai today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Knowledge Sources feature, giving businesses the power to create customer service chatbots that draw from multiple layers of intelligence—uploaded company data, ChatGPT’s built-in knowledge, and real-time internet search.





New Knowledge Sources Feature For Better Answers

Until now, most chatbot platforms could only respond based on static data uploaded by the business. With FastBots’ new Knowledge Sources, chatbots can now combine:

Uploaded Files & Documents – Private, business-specific knowledge such as manuals, FAQs, PDFs, or internal policies.

– Private, business-specific knowledge such as manuals, FAQs, PDFs, or internal policies. AI’s Built-in Knowledge – The broad, pre-trained intelligence of ChatGPT, enabling general answers outside of proprietary data.

– The broad, pre-trained intelligence of ChatGPT, enabling general answers outside of proprietary data. Real-Time Internet Search – Current, up-to-date information like weather, news, and industry developments.

This new ability allows businesses to offer smarter, more versatile, and highly accurate customer service chatbots. A travel company, for example, can combine uploaded holiday package details with live weather updates. An eCommerce store can answer both product-specific questions from its database and broader customer inquiries using ChatGPT’s general knowledge from GPT-5.

“FastBots has always been about giving businesses the tools they need to deliver exceptional customer support,” said Jason West, CEO of FastBots.ai. “With Knowledge Sources, our chatbots go beyond static responses. They can now think and respond dynamically—providing answers that are not only accurate, but also timely and context-aware.”

In addition to its new knowledge capabilities, FastBots chatbots can also interact with thousands of apps via Zapier AI Actions, enabling businesses to create fully custom agents. This means a chatbot can not only answer questions, but also trigger workflows—such as updating a CRM record, booking an appointment, or sending a follow-up email—directly from the conversation.

The platform also includes advanced settings, allowing users to fine-tune exactly how the chatbot prioritizes its data sources. Whether businesses want the bot to rely almost entirely on uploaded files, mix multiple knowledge sources, or favor real-time internet data, FastBots gives them full control.

This makes FastBots one of the only chatbot platforms in the market capable of blending proprietary data with AI intelligence, live web information, and third-party software actions—all within one streamlined solution.

The new Knowledge Sources feature is available immediately on all paid FastBots plans.

For more information—or to claim your free chatbot—visit https://fastbots.ai.





FastBots

About FastBots



FastBots.ai is a UK-based SaaS platform that helps businesses create smart, custom AI chatbots for their websites, social media, and messaging apps. Designed for ease of use, FastBots allows companies to automate customer support and sales conversations using their own content, with advanced features like live chat handover and multi-channel integration.



Press inquiries

FastBots

https://fastbots.ai

Jason West

info@fastbots.ai

71-75 Shelton Street

Covent Garden

London

WC2H 9JQ



