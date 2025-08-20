XL.net Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Enhancing Trust in IT Services

Chicago, Illinois, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XL.net, a leading managed IT services provider based in Chicago, proudly announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. This significant milestone underscores the company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence in delivering IT support and solutions to businesses.





SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a rigorous auditing process that evaluates a company's information systems relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By meeting these stringent requirements, XL.net demonstrates its dedication to safeguarding client data and ensuring reliable service delivery.

"SOC 2 Type 2 certification is one of the most trusted benchmarks for proving that a company’s security and compliance practices actually work in day-to-day operations. This achievement validates that XL.net not only has strong safeguards in place, but that we consistently follow them over time. For our clients, it’s independent confirmation that our systems and data are being managed with the highest level of integrity and reliability," said Tom Fowler, XL.net's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

"Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security and trust," said Adam Radulovic, CEO of XL.net. "Our clients can have confidence in our ability to protect their sensitive information and provide them with the highest level of IT support."

This compliance not only enhances XL.net's reputation as a trusted IT provider but also provides a competitive edge in the industry. Businesses seeking reliable IT solutions can now be assured of XL.net's robust security measures and adherence to industry best practices.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organizations must partner with IT providers that prioritize security and compliance. XL.net's SOC 2 Type 2 certification reflects its proactive approach to addressing these challenges and its commitment to continuous improvement.

With this achievement, XL.net reinforces its position as a leader in the managed IT services sector, offering clients peace of mind and the assurance that their IT infrastructure is in capable hands.





