XL.net Becomes First Chicago IT Support Firm to Achieve ISO 27001:2022 Certification

Chicago, Illinois , Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XL.net, a leading managed IT services provider based in Chicago, has distinguished itself as the first IT support firm in the Chicago area to achieve the prestigious ISO 27001:2022 certification. This certification underscores XL.net's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security management, ensuring the protection of client data and reinforcing trust in their comprehensive IT solutions.





XL.net ISO 27001:2022 certified

The ISO 27001:2022 certification is an internationally recognized standard that specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). Achieving this certification demonstrates XL.net's dedication to safeguarding sensitive information and its proactive approach to managing risks associated with data security.

"Earning our ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates that XL.net follows the world’s leading standard for managing information security risks. For our clients, this means added assurance that their technology partner's information security management system is protected by a structured, independently-audited framework. In a time when cyber threats are growing more sophisticated, partnering with an MSP / IT Support Firm that is ISO 27001 certified provides confidence that security isn’t an afterthought — it’s built into everything we do," said Tom Fowler, XL.net's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)l

Adam Radulovic, CEO of XL.net, expressed his pride in the company's latest achievement, stating, "Achieving the ISO 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to information security and excellence in IT service delivery. This milestone not only sets us apart in the Chicago area but also reinforces our promise to provide our clients with the highest level of data protection and security."

With this certification, XL.net has implemented a robust framework that identifies potential security threats and vulnerabilities, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to mitigate risks. This proactive stance on information security is crucial in today's digital landscape, where cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and pervasive.

XL.net's achievement of the ISO 27001:2022 certification is a significant milestone that highlights the company's leadership in the IT support industry. By adhering to the stringent requirements of this standard, XL.net not only enhances its operational resilience but also assures clients of its capability to protect their valuable data assets.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, XL.net's ISO 27001:2022 certification provides a competitive edge, offering clients peace of mind knowing that their information is managed with the utmost care and security. This accomplishment positions XL.net as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and secure IT support solutions.

