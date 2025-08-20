New York, USA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Big Data in Healthcare Market is Predicted to Cross the USD 330 Billion Mark by 2032 | DelveInsight

The demand for big data in healthcare is growing rapidly, fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases. It supports risk assessment, early treatment, and long-term care strategies for the elderly and high-risk groups. Factors such as the expanding use of electronic health records (EHRs), the surge in digital health solutions, and ongoing progress in data analytics and technology are fostering strong and sustained market growth.

DelveInsight’s Big Data in Healthcare Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading big data in healthcare companies’ market shares, challenges, big data in healthcare market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market big data in healthcare companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Big Data in Healthcare Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global big data in healthcare market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the big data in healthcare market, the predictive analytics category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable big data in healthcare companies such as IBM, Google LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TEMPUS, Epic Systems Corporation, The Apache Software Foundation, Cloudian Object Storage, Microsoft, Yalantis, Altair Engineering Inc., Oracle, Flatiron Health, Kaiser Permanente, Palantir Technologies Inc., GE HealthCare, UnitedHealth Group, Innovaccer, Health Catalyst, Apixio, and several others are currently operating in the big data in healthcare market.

and several others are currently operating in the big data in healthcare market. In June 2025, Databricks and Synapxe announced a strategic partnership to accelerate data and AI-enabled innovation in Singapore’s public healthcare system. As part of this collaboration, Synapxe will adopt the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to power HEALIX, a next-generation national data platform for health. This partnership aims to enhance real-time insights, strengthen data security, and promote data democratization across Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem.

announced a strategic partnership to accelerate data and AI-enabled innovation in Singapore’s public healthcare system. As part of this collaboration, Synapxe will adopt the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to power HEALIX, a next-generation national data platform for health. This partnership aims to enhance real-time insights, strengthen data security, and promote data democratization across Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem. In July 2024, Verana Health and HealthVerity announced a partnership aimed at advancing the use of real-world evidence (RWE) in healthcare research. This collaboration is designed to enhance research capabilities by providing deeper, more comprehensive insights into patient populations. By combining Verana Health’s curated real-world data with HealthVerity’s privacy-preserving data ecosystem, the partnership is expected to foster innovation in patient care and support more informed decision-making across clinical and research settings.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the big data in healthcare market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Forecast Report

Big Data in Healthcare Overview

Big data in healthcare refers to the vast and complex datasets generated from various sources such as electronic health records (EHRs), medical imaging, genomic sequencing, wearable devices, and patient-generated health data. The integration and analysis of these massive datasets enable healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers to gain deeper insights into disease patterns, treatment outcomes, and patient behavior. Advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning help identify trends, predict disease outbreaks, personalize treatment plans, and improve overall clinical decision-making. By leveraging big data, healthcare systems can transition from reactive to preventive care, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

Moreover, big data is transforming the economics of healthcare by enabling value-based care models and reducing unnecessary costs. Predictive analytics can help identify at-risk patients earlier, optimize hospital resource allocation, and minimize readmissions. For pharmaceutical companies, big data accelerates drug discovery and development through real-world evidence and simulation modeling. Public health agencies use these insights to track epidemics, assess the effectiveness of interventions, and improve health policy planning. However, to fully unlock the potential of big data, challenges such as data privacy, interoperability, and regulatory compliance must be addressed. When managed responsibly, big data has the power to drive innovation and create a more efficient, patient-centered healthcare ecosystem.





Big Data in Healthcare Market Insights

In 2024, North America commanded the largest share of the big data in healthcare market, fueled by multiple contributing factors. This leadership is largely driven by the growing burden of chronic diseases and favorable regulatory frameworks introduced by government bodies.

Moreover, leading industry participants are engaging in strategic partnerships to accelerate the development and integration of big data solutions in healthcare. For instance, in August 2023, HCA Healthcare, a major U.S. healthcare provider, partnered with Google Cloud to leverage generative AI capabilities. The collaboration aims to enhance clinical workflows by automating labor-intensive processes such as clinical documentation, enabling healthcare professionals to dedicate more time to patient care.

Overall, the combination of rising chronic disease rates, rapid adoption of digital health technologies, and continuous product innovation is propelling significant market expansion in North America, reinforcing its status as a dominant region in the global big data in healthcare sector.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the big data in healthcare market, get a snapshot of the Big Data in Healthcare Market Outlook

Big Data in Healthcare Market Dynamics

The big data in healthcare market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing volume of healthcare data generated through electronic health records (EHRs), wearable devices, genomic research, and medical imaging. Advances in analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud computing are enabling healthcare providers and payers to extract actionable insights from massive datasets. This is helping improve patient outcomes, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce costs. Additionally, the growing adoption of value-based care models, which require deeper patient data analysis to track quality and outcomes, is significantly fueling the demand for big data solutions in healthcare.

Rapid innovations in data integration platforms, predictive analytics, and machine learning algorithms are transforming how healthcare data is collected, stored, and utilized. Technologies such as natural language processing (NLP) are making it possible to analyze unstructured data from physician notes and patient feedback, while real-time analytics is improving decision-making at the point of care. Moreover, the emergence of precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches relies heavily on the ability to process and interpret vast genomic and clinical datasets, creating a strong push for advanced big data analytics tools in the healthcare industry.

Regulatory frameworks such as HIPAA in the U.S., GDPR in Europe, and other data privacy laws globally are shaping how healthcare organizations handle patient information. While these regulations ensure data security and patient confidentiality, they also require organizations to invest in secure, compliant big data infrastructure. Vendors that can deliver solutions meeting stringent regulatory requirements while maintaining high analytical performance are gaining a competitive advantage in the market. However, navigating the complexity of cross-border data sharing and compliance remains a challenge for multinational healthcare players.

Despite its promising growth, the big data in healthcare market faces several restraints. High implementation costs, lack of skilled data professionals, and challenges in integrating data from diverse sources can slow adoption. Data quality and interoperability remain critical issues, as incomplete or inconsistent datasets can undermine the accuracy of analytics. Additionally, cybersecurity threats pose a significant risk, with healthcare data breaches being among the most expensive and damaging in any industry. Overcoming these barriers requires collaboration between technology providers, healthcare organizations, and policymakers.

The future of big data in healthcare market is expected to be shaped by the deeper integration of AI, predictive modeling, and blockchain for secure data exchange. As the industry continues to move towards preventive and personalized care, big data analytics will be pivotal in identifying at-risk populations, monitoring chronic conditions, and optimizing resource allocation. Partnerships between healthcare providers, technology companies, and research institutions are likely to accelerate innovation and expand the applications of big data across clinical, operational, and research domains. With ongoing investments in digital health infrastructure and a growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making, the market is poised for sustained expansion in the coming years.

Get a sneak peek at the big data in healthcare market dynamics @ Big Data in Healthcare Market Trends

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Big Data in Healthcare Market CAGR ~20% Big Data in Healthcare Market Size by 2032 ~USD 338 Billion Key Big Data in Healthcare Companies IBM, Google LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TEMPUS, Epic Systems Corporation, The Apache Software Foundation, Cloudian Object Storage, Microsoft, Yalantis, Altair Engineering Inc., Oracle, Flatiron Health, Kaiser Permanente, Palantir Technologies Inc., GE HealthCare, UnitedHealth Group, Innovaccer, Health Catalyst, Apixio, and others

Big Data in Healthcare Market Assessment

Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Product & Service: Hardware/Software and Services Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics, and Diagnostic Analytics Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Deployment: On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Application: Clinical Data Management, Patient Management, and Others Big Data in Healthcare Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the big data in healthcare market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Big Data in Healthcare Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Big Data in Healthcare Market Report Introduction 2 Big Data in Healthcare Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Big Data in Healthcare Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Big Data in Healthcare Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Big Data in Healthcare Market Layout 8 Big Data in Healthcare Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Interested in knowing the big data in healthcare market by 2032? Click to get a snapshot of the Big Data in Healthcare Market Analysis

Related Reports

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market

Digital Twins in Healthcare Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key digital twins in healthcare companies, including Siemens Healthineers AG, IBM, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Oracle, Virtonomy GmbH, Microsoft, Unity Technologies, Verto Health, Dassault Systèmes, ANSYS, Inc., Twins Digital Services India Private Limited, SAP, NVIDIA Corporation, Exactcure, TCS, Unlearn.ai, Inc., PrediSurge, Q Bio, Cisco Systems, Inc., GE HealthCare, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market

Artificial Intelligence in Life Sciences Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in life sciences companies, including IBM, Microsoft, Google DeepMind, NVIDIA, BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Insilico Medicine, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Roche, Illumina, Tempus, SOPHiA GENETICS, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market

Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in precision medicine companies, including TEMPUS, GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Avicenna.AI, Aignostics, Inc., Proscia Inc., Ultivue, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., IBEX, Cleerly, Inc., Paige AI, Inc., Densitas® Inc., Photocure ASA, iCAD, Inc., Eko Health, Inc., Owkin, Inc, Massive Bio, Deep Bio Inc., Atomwise Inc., among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in diagnostics companies, including Aidoc, Owkin, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, PathAI, Ibex, Owkin, Inc., Imagen Technologies, Aiforia, RADLogics, Terarecon, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., Ibex, Google LLC, GE HealthCare, DreaMed, Riverain Technologies, Terarecon, Inc., Aiforia, RADLogics, among others.

Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Artificial Intelligence in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key AI in remote patient monitoring companies, including TEMPUS, GE HealthCare, Qure.ai, Envisionit Deep AI (Pty) Ltd., Avicenna.AI, Aignostics, Inc., Proscia Inc., Ultivue, Inc., Prenosis, Inc., IBEX, Cleerly, Inc., Paige AI, Inc., Densitas® Inc., Photocure ASA, iCAD, Inc., Eko Health, Inc., Owkin, Inc, Massive Bio, Deep Bio Inc., Atomwise Inc., among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.