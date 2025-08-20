INVL Baltic Real Estate Interim unaudited information for 6 months of 2025

For 6 months of 2025, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) group was EUR 2.96 million, revenue was EUR 1.94 million (for 6 months of 2024 consolidated net profit was EUR 0.82 million, revenue was EUR 2.05 million). The unaudited net profit of Company itself amounted to EUR 2.96 million for 6 months of 2025 and EUR 0.82 million for 6 months of 2024.

As of the end of June 2025, the company’s consolidated equity amounted to EUR 27.5 million. Equity per share was EUR 3.46 and, taking into account the influence of dividends that were paid, increased 21.1% over a year (compared to the end of June 2024).

The company’s consolidated revenue for January–June 2025 amounted to EUR 1.9 million, 5.6% lower than in the same period of 2024. Consolidated rental income from own properties decreased by 7.6% year-on-year to EUR 1.2 million. INVL Baltic Real Estate's consolidated net operating income from its owned properties amounted to EUR 1.2 million and was 19.7% lower than in the first half of 2024.

“The profit increase was driven by the rise in the value of the properties at Palangos St. 4 / Vilniaus St. 33 and Vilniaus St. 37. The building permit for the reconstruction of the property at Palangos St. 4 / Vilniaus St. 33 is the result of more than five years of persistent work, which not only has a significant impact on the company's financial results but will also allow for the substantial renovation and expansion of the managed buildings in the future. The renovation project at Vilniaus St. 37 was complex and required a lot of effort to preserve the valuable features of the building, so we are particularly pleased that we have not only succeeded in creating a unique property in Vilnius' Old Town, but also in attracting excellent tenants", says Vytautas Bakšinskas, real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The mentioned building houses the Saint-Malo restaurant, the Drops bar, the Habits café, and office space leased by Market Pay Denmark Aps, Aggressive Capital, and other tenants. At the end of June, the occupancy rate of the property was 91% and its value stood at EUR 14.3 million.

The largest property managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate is an office building located at the intersection of Palangos St. 4 and Vilniaus St. 33 in the Lithuanian capital. It houses the Talent Garden Vilnius co-working space. It generated net rental income of EUR 0.7 million in the first half of 2025, which is 12.4% less than in the corresponding period last year. At the end of June this year, the property’s occupancy rate reached 91%.

The rental income of the Žygio Business Center in the first half of this year amounted to 0.2 million euros, or 5.4% less than in January-June 2024. At the end of June, the property’s occupancy rate reached 98%.

At the end of June 2025, the value of real estate managed by INVL Baltic Real Estate amounted to EUR 47.2 million, 11% higher than at the end of last year.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52-ha of land in Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 82% to 98% at the end of June 2025.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,600 sq. m., the value of the real estate at the end of June 2025 was EUR 47.2 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. Since 2016, the INVL Baltic Real Estate has paid a total of EUR 2.33 in dividends per share to investors.

INVL Baltic Real Estate is a closed-ended investment company managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. It will operate as a closed-ended investment company until 2046, with the possibility of a 20-year extension.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region’s economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 1.9 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit www.invl.com/en/.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

