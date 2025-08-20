Lawdragon Names 21 at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Among 2025’s Leading Civil Rights & Plaintiff Employment Lawyers

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, a leading national civil rights law firm, today announced 21 of its members are among the nation’s leading civil rights and plaintiff employment lawyers of 2025 named by Lawdragon, a legal media company providing online news and editorial features for and about legal professionals.

“Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is delighted to have the work of 21 of our firm’s lawyers recognized for their representation of plaintiffs in significant civil rights and employment matters,” said David Sanford, co-founder and chair of the firm. “We are having another successful year representing individuals and classes of plaintiffs in key civil rights and employment matters nationwide. As a firm, we remain dedicated to upholding the rule of law despite a currently challenging political and legal climate.”

Nine of Sanford Heisler Sharp and McKnight’s attorneys selected as Lawdragon honorees are located in New York; six are in Washington, D.C.; four are in Nashville; and two are in California.

According to Lawdragon, “This year’s leading lawyers are champions who stand tall and deliver justice to individuals who have lost their means to make a living, their freedom, their dignity. To have a job, a chance. To have one’s freedom and be able to speak one’s mind. To be able to proceed in life free of sexual abuse, harassment, discrimination and other boulders unfairly forced onto the paths of individuals trying to live their lives – that is the calling of these heroes.”

New York Lawyers

The firm’s nine New York lawyers honored by Lawdragon and their practice focus areas are : Carolin Guentert in Sexual Violence, Title IX, Victim’s Rights Litigation; Jeremy Heisler in Employee and Civil Rights; Russell Kornblith in Employee Rights and Whistleblower Protection; Andrew Macurdy in Public Interest, Discrimination, and Whistleblower; Andrew Melzer in Employee Civil Rights and Wage and Hour; Michael D. Palmer in Employee Civil Rights and Wage and Hour; David Sanford in Employee and Civil Rights; David H. Tracey in Discrimination, Harassment, Wage and Hour, and Civil Rights; and Nicole Wiitala in Discrimination, Harassment, and Sexual Violence Litigation.

Washington, D.C. Lawyers

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight’s 2025 Lawdragon honorees in Washington, D.C. are: Saba Bireda in Employment Discrimination and Harassment Litigation; Christine Dunn in Criminal Sexual Violence and Employment Discrimination; John McKnight in Employee Rights and Whistleblower Protection; H. Vincent McKnight, Jr. in Employee Rights and Whistleblower Protection; Kate Mueting in Employee Rights, esp. Discrimination & Harassment; and Schwanda Rountree in Discrimination and Harassment Litigation.

Nashville Lawyers

Its Nashville honorees are: Brent A. Hannafan in Public Interest and Employment Discrimination; Kevin Sharp in Public Interest Litigation and Civil Rights; Leigh Anne St. Charles in Discrimination and Harassment Litigation; and Jonathan Tepe in Civil Rights and Employment Litigation.

California Lawyers

Charles Field in the firm’s San Diego office was honored in the field of ERISA Litigation; Qiaojing Ella Zheng in its Palo Alto office was honored for her work in Workers’ Rights, Civil Rights and Whistleblower.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, LLP is a national public interest class-action litigation law firm with offices in New York, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Palo Alto, San Diego, and Nashville. Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight focuses on employment discrimination, Title IX, wage and hour, whistleblower, criminal/sexual violence, and financial services matters. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for its clients through many verdicts and settlements. The National Law Journal recognized Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as 2021 Employment Rights Firm of the Year, 2021 Human Rights Firm of the Year, and 2022 Civil Rights Firm of the Year.

If you have potential legal claims and are seeking counsel, please call 619-577-4253 or email david.sanford@sanfordheisler.com. Attorneys at Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight would like to have the opportunity to help you.

