Steelworkers welcome new Protect Ontario Workers Employment Response (POWER) Centres to support workers

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) welcomes the launch of the Ontario government's new Protect Ontario Workers Employment Response (POWER) Centres, announced today, which will provide resources to support workers affected by technological change, trade disruptions and job loss.

“Steelworkers know that when jobs are lost, families and whole communities feel the impact,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director (Ontario & Atlantic Provinces), representing more than 80,000 members in Ontario and the Atlantic provinces.

“Our Job Action Centres are built on solidarity – workers helping workers. This new program means we can expand that support, act before layoffs hit and make sure no worker is left behind.”

Stewart said the new program will strengthen the union's ability to fight for fairness in times of economic upheaval.

“As a union, we have always stood on the front lines to protect good jobs and ensure workers have dignity and security,” he said. “POWER gives us another tool to defend working people, and it shows that when unions and government work together, we can deliver real solutions for workers.”

Ken Delaney, Executive Director of the Canadian Skills Training and Employment Coalition (CSTEC), has worked closely with Local 1005 and other USW locals at Stelco, said the investment will make a real difference.

“In this environment, workers need help. They need peer-to-peer assistance, and any initiative that will help Action Centres deliver the assistance is a welcome one. We are also pleased to note that the Government of Ontario has issued a call for proposals through its Skills Development Fund (SDF). Enhancing the Action Centre program and the SDF proposal calls are certainly steps in the right direction.”

Gary Howe, chair of the Hamilton and Peel/Halton Action Centres, said the investment will help workers facing ongoing uncertainty.

“Our motto is Steelworkers are helping Steelworkers. Now we can do more during this difficult period of tariffs and economic uncertainty.”

The USW thanks the provincial government for investing in workers at a time of economic change.

