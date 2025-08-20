Early Bird Investors Engage with Lyno AI’s AI-Powered DeFi Infrastructure





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI is advancing its AI-driven solutions within the 0decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. The project focuses on providing enhanced asset management and trading capabilities through artificial intelligence. Early participants in the presale are engaging with the platform as it develops tools aimed at increasing user control and supporting efficient trading strategies with the support of smart automation.



The potential of AI in DeFi revolutionized

The second area that is discussed in the market is the possibility of Lyno AI as the bridge between the current manual defi practices and the fully autonomous, AI guided plans. Lyno allows decision-making in highly unstable financial settings by using the cooperation of advanced AI analytics to the decision-making process. Such a strategy is aimed at minimizing risks and opening the way to more uniform profitability within trading and investing.

Lyno AI as the Core Engine to Trading in DeFi

Fundamentally, Lyno AI is designed to become the connective tissue in the DeFi infrastructure in order to automate more secure trades. It delivers a powerful feature that integrates easily with legacy data and execution layers and allows users to trade smarter but not out of control. Having invested in Lyno earlier, the investors focus on the ability of the technology to transform the DeFi trading landscape and establish new safety standards.

Early Birds are supporting Lyno AI Why

With the presale already in its Early Bird phase, priced enticingly at $0.050 per token, the optimism surrounding the prospects of Lyno AI is soaring. Since 296 040 tokens have already been sold out due to the total 16 million tokens put up, investors view it as a good time to become a part thereof before priced shoot up to $0.055 in the second stage. There is also exclusive Lyno AI Giveaway during the presale as only those who purchase more than 100 tokens can take a part in a sweepstake with a chance to win 10,000 tokens which are a part of a 100,000 tokens value giveaway spread among 10 investors.

Important factors that are contributing to investor urgency to purchase:

Exclusive access to Lyno AI market disruptive technology prior to public release

Early bird pricing at a low price and expect the price to go up

Value add in form of a sizable token offering opportunity

Enhanced trust because the technology and tokenomics of Lyno AI are audited by Cyberscope

Immediate Response: Stake Your Claim in Lyno AI Now

Any investor, who wants to be at the epicenter of the AI revolution in DeFi, is recommended to move fast. The Early Bird stage gives users an opportunity to obtain Lyno tokens with a reduced price long before the unavoidable rise. Besides the increased intelligence and safety of trading, the technology offers an opportunity to become a participant in the future of decentralized finance.

Cyberscope-audited Lyno AI is the trusted missing component in the DeFi AI puzzle. Early investors concur- this is the time to invest, trade smarter and make bigger returns with the ultimate control in your hands. You don't want to regret not buying tokens today and consequently missing your chance at maximum positioning when prices spike.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24f14dbb-67ff-4798-9e5f-625c58560b73