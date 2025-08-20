Remittix Presale Skyrockets Past $20M After Revealing First Major Exchange Listing – With More To Follow





KOŠICE, Slovakia, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX) , the fast-expanding blockchain project focused on seamless global payments, has officially reached over $20,4 million in presale status, making it one of the most successful raise campaigns at an early stage in 2025.

The presale amount currently sits at over $20.4 million raised and over 610 million RTX tokens sold at the current price of $0.0969 per token and Remittix is quickly becoming a top altcoin as it moves forward towards its highly anticipated exchange listings.

Presale milestone paralleled Remittix revealing its first centralized exchange (CEX) partnership BitMart , which is among the globe's leading platforms boasting millions of trading activity.





The announcement confirms that RTX token holders will soon be enjoying increased liquidity, enhanced accessibility and immediate exposure to one of the world's most trading-active communities in the space.

Momentum Gains Ahead of Wallet Launch

Outside of exchange listings, Remittix is also racing towards real-world utilization. The project recently made announcements regarding its Q3 2025 beta wallet release that will enable crypto-to-fiat remittances directly into traditional bank accounts in 30+ nations.

The ability will serve to connect the Decentralized Finance universe with mainstream financial systems, giving both individuals and businesses a speedier, low-fee alternative for cross-border remittances.

The Remittix wallet will enable real-time foreign exchange conversion, multi-currency settlement and staking on cryptocurrencies delivering valuable utility as opposed to speculation. This focus on solving actual payment problems is only one reason that such strong early investor interest has been attracted.





Setting the Stage for the Next Growth Phase

The BitMart announcement is just the tip of the iceberg. The Remittix team reports that the project already has a second important exchange partnership to announce after the next level of $22 million raised is exceeded. The phased deployment strategy ensures steady momentum and enhanced liquidity options for the growing RTX base.

Industry watchers note that Remittix's trajectory is the same as that of early-stage trailblazers in the digital payments space, with its sole positioning as a cross-border DeFi project and low-gas-fee crypto solution rendering it sustainably appealing.

As demand for crypto projects that solve real problems grows, Remittix is one of the most viable upcoming crypto projects of 2025.

Massive $250,000 Airdrop Pushes Remittix Hype to New Heights

In addition to exchange listings and wallet deployment, Remittix has put in place a $250,000 RTX token giveaway to appreciate its early adopters.

The initiative has added to the presale buzz, drawing in new participants interested in buying tokens before listings generate wider visibility.

About Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is an innovative blockchain payments initiative aimed at facilitating faster, cheaper, and more efficient international transactions. Built with accessibility in its DNA, Remittix closes the gap between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional banking through its capability of sending and receiving money directly into bank accounts across over 30 countries.

The platform combines low gas fees, real-time foreign exchange and secure multi-currency settlement to bring real-world functionality to individuals and businesses. In addition, owners of RTX can be rewarded in cryptocurrency for staking, making Remittix not just a payment method but also a long-term investment option.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d8f94f5-0ceb-4ff3-b740-3d3ae4e57be2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a445b38b-c5d9-4751-b20d-f471090736d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00032baf-fb9e-4a10-9a04-c69740d8a5b0