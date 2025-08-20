FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:
2025 Citi Global TMT Conference
Location: New York Hilton Midtown
Date: September 3, 2025
Presentation Time; 10:10am-10:45am ET
B. Riley Securities 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference
Location: The Sofitel New York
Date: September 10, 2025
Format: 1:1’s Only
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.
