Astera Labs Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Conference Participation

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for rack-scale AI infrastructure, today announced its participation in financial conferences for the third quarter 2025.

Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference on Aug. 28, 2025. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 12:30 pm PT.

Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference on Sept. 4, 2025. Astera Labs’ presentation is scheduled for 8:50 am ET.

A webcast of each session will be made available on Astera Labs’ investor relations website at https://ir.asteralabs.com.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions grounded in open standards. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs’ Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, PCIe®, and UALink™ semiconductor-based technologies with the company’s COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. Discover more at www.asteralabs.com.

