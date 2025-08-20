Itron and Fiji Water Utility Collaborate on First Smart Metering Deployment in the Fiji Islands

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, and Itron technology partner, Pacific Technologies, are working together with Fiji’s primary water utility, the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), on the first smart metering deployment in the Fiji Islands. The meters are part of Itron’s smart water solution, which WAF is deploying to enable digital upgrades to its infrastructure and operations, and to help advance WAF’s goal of providing sustainable, cost-effective, efficient and reliable water and sanitation services to its customers. Deployment is currently underway and began in May 2025 and is projected to finish in Q3 2025.

Deploying Itron’s smart water solution aligns with WAF’s Water Sector Strategy 2050, which outlines five key outcomes the utility is striving to achieve by 2050: clean water, safe sanitation, livability and sustainability, financial sustainability and skilled workforce. Among the hurdles to achieving these outcomes is aging infrastructure and reducing non-revenue water, which WAF estimates is 47% of the water it produces/treats.

WAF is upgrading its existing meters to Itron mechanical meters affixed with Itron’s Cyble communications modules, transforming them into smart meters. The Cyble module has a simple, clip-on design that requires no wiring or wall mounting, making it an efficient and cost-effective solution for the utility to modernize its water operations. Data from the smart meters will be collected via drive by using Temetra, Itron’s globally adopted, cloud-based, multi-vendor, multi-commodity meter data management solution. The Temetra solution will enable the utility to collect and store water consumption data, eliminating the need for manual meter reading. Data can be easily accessed at future dates if billing concerns arise.

Itron’s Cyble modules, coupled with Itron’s Temetra solution, will help address the challenge of reducing non-revenue water by providing insights and advanced data analytics to identify both real and apparent water losses across its infrastructure. The Temetra solution will also seamlessly integrate with WAF’s existing technologies, offering a comprehensive view of the utility’s water infrastructure across the islands. The integration will provide WAF with a holistic view of its water network and enable the utility to identify water inefficiencies.

“We have a long-term vision for the future of water in Fiji. Step by step, we are striving to improve water operations and create a resilient and reliable water network. One key benefit of deploying Itron’s Cyble module is that it’s scalable. This allows us to expand our smart metering program gradually, based on our priorities and budget,” said Josateki Sivo, head of customer metering and installation at Water Authority of Fiji.

“This is a monumental milestone as we continue to pursue our WAF Water Sector Strategy 2050. The simplicity of the installation will enable us to quickly see benefits, including reducing and identifying non-revenue water loss and we look forward to deploying this effective solution across the Pacific Region” said Danish Khalil, general manager of Pacific Technologies (New Zealand) Limited. “We look forward to working together with Pacific Technologies and Itron and empowering our customers with water consumption information.”

“Operating on an island surrounded by the South Pacific Ocean, WAF’s infrastructure is exposed to fine droplets of seawater that are released into the air and carried inland. This salt spray can cause corrosion on metals. Fortunately, Itron’s smart water solution is built to withstand these harsh conditions. Our Cyble module can handle a range of diverse environments and is resistant to corrosion, contaminants and temperature, helping WAF reduce long-term maintenance costs and avoid frequent meter or module replacements,” said Justin Patrick, senior vice president of Device Solutions at Itron. “This deployment provides a practical model for smart water management, enabling WAF to upgrade its network at its own pace. We look forward to working together and helping WAF advance its digitalization journey.”

