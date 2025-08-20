NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Meridian Gaming Ltd

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Meridian Gaming Ltd that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Meridianbet Executives Complete New Debt-to-Equity Conversion Agreement with Parent Company" issued August 20th, 2025, over GlobeNewswire.


