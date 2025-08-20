First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:
- Barclays 10th Annual Credit Bureau Forum
Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025
Location: Virtual
Format: Webcast at 3:15 PM ET
- Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference
Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: Webcast at 10:50 AM ET and investor meetings
- Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: Webcast at 9:45 AM ET and investor meetings
Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.
About First Advantage
First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage’s platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at https://fadv.com/.
