First Advantage to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced the Company’s management team will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

Barclays 10th Annual Credit Bureau Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Location: Virtual

Format: Webcast at 3:15 PM ET

Citi’s 2025 Global TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025

Location: New York City

Format: Webcast at 10:50 AM ET and investor meetings

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Location: New York City

Format: Webcast at 9:45 AM ET and investor meetings

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com/news-events/events-presentations. Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

