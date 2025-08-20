MDWerks’ Two Trees Beverage Subsidiary Announces Debut of Crusher Claw, a Private Label Flavored Whiskey Produced for Pinchy’s Restaurant Group, LLC

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: MDWK), a forward-thinking company leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology, today announced that its award-winning subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company (“Two Trees”), has commenced production of Crusher Claw, a private label flavored whiskey for Pinchy's Restaurant Group, LLC (“Pinchy’s”), which owns the highly touted Pinchy’s Lobster & Raw Bar restaurants in Sevierville, Tennessee, and Boerne, Texas as well as a soon-to-be-opening location in Maryville, Tennessee. Two Trees produces and bottles the premium wood crafted whiskey for Pinchy’s, in both sea salt caramel and cinnamon flavors, at its Fletcher, North Carolina facilities. Pinchy’s owns the rights to the Crusher Claw brand name.

Steven Laker, Chief Executive Officer of MDWerks, commented, “We are elated to partner with Pinchy’s Restaurant Group, which shares our credo of delivering excellence to consumers. Crusher Claw delightfully complements Pinchy’s New England style menu, adding to the overall dining experience. We look forward to serving and growing with Pinchy’s as they expand their footprint into new markets. Private label spirits present a promising growth opportunity for Two Trees. Our focus is on forming strategic partnerships with leading organizations and advancing the market reach of our Spirits Rapid Aging System (SRAS) technology.”

About MDWerks, Inc.

MDWerks, Inc. (“MDWerks”) (OTCQB: MDWK) is a forward-thinking company that is leading the charge in the world of sustainable technology. As a prominent provider of energy wave technologies, MDWerks is committed to developing innovative solutions that help businesses reduce their costs and drive business value. For more information, please visit https://mdwerksinc.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, Two Trees Beverage Company, is headquartered deep in the Appalachian Mountain country, creating fine spirits, aged sustainably. Two Trees’ fine spirits brands, including Two Trees® and Tim Smith Spirits®, have received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit https://twotreesdistilling.com/.

MDWerks’ wholly owned subsidiary, RF Specialties, LLC (“RFS”), addresses companies’ most pressing challenges by implementing automated radio frequency technology systems in a sustainable way reducing costs and increasing speed to market when compared to traditional methods. For more information, please visit https://www.rfspecialtiesus.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by MDWK and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MDWK’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for MDWK’s products and services, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

