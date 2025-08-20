GulfStar Group Announces the Acquisition of BWFS Industries by JHBDMB Holdings Employee Stock Ownership Trust





HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GulfStar Group ("GulfStar") is pleased to announce the acquisition of BWFS Industries LLC (“BWFS” or the “Company”) by JHBDMB Holdings, Inc. GulfStar served as the exclusive financial advisor to BWFS on the sale of its stock to an Employee Stock Ownership Trust (ESOT). The transaction closed on July 3, 2025.

Based in Houston, BWFS is a full-service, ASME-certified fabricator of large, complex pressure vessels with in-house capabilities to engineer, draft, fabricate, stress relieve, sandblast, and coat large pressure vessels in one location with minimal outsourcing. The Company has proudly served the offshore oil and gas industry for more than 25 years and has over 18,000 vessels in use around the world.

“The success of the company is attributed to God’s grace and guidance, along with the strong relationships we’ve built with our clients,” said Joe Butcher, BWFS Founder. “This transaction would not have happened without the support of each of our employees. We also want to thank GulfStar, who served as our trusted advisor through the entire ESOP process: evaluating our transaction alternatives, introducing us to a select group of other ESOP professionals, navigating our path through a complex process, and ultimately helping us achieve the result we wanted. Denise and I are very happy that the future of BWFS is firmly set with the sale to the ESOP, as we know its legacy will continue.”

“We have enjoyed working with BWFS to complete this important transaction. By transforming BWFS into a 100% ESOP-owned company, Joe Butcher has ensured that its customer-centric operations and culture will remain in the hands of its very capable managers and employees, who will benefit in the long-run as owners through their participation in the ESOP,” said Cliff Atherton, managing director at GulfStar. “It was also a pleasure to work with Wayne Isaacks, trustee for the ESOP trust, to structure this transaction. Mr. Butcher will continue his active involvement with BWFS and will serve on its board of directors as chairman.”

The GulfStar team was led by Managing Directors Cliff Atherton, Tom Hargrove and Alex Pette with support from Vice President Ashley Pappas, Associate Alan Sheppard and Analyst Ben Ludwig. Prosperity Bank supplied the senior credit facility for the transaction. A Chamberlain Hrdlicka tax and corporate team, led by Hobbs Gnaim, served as legal counsel to BWFS. PKF provided accounting transaction advisory services.

