Ascot Learns of Statement of Claim and Denies Allegations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQB: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) – The Company today announces that the Company has learned that a statement of claim was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against us and certain other parties as defendants asserting various claims including alleged misrepresentations in our public disclosure relating to our operations at the Premier Gold mine (the “Action”). In the Action, the plaintiff seeks certification as a class proceeding and with any other class members seeks unspecified damages and various declaratory relief. Although no assurance can be given with respect to the ultimate outcome of the Action, the Company believes that the complaint against it is unfounded and without merit, and it intends to vigorously defend the proceeding.

About Ascot

Ascot is a Canadian mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the ticker AOT and on the OTCQB under the ticker AOTVF. Ascot is the 100% owner of the Premier Gold mine, which poured first gold in April 2024 and is located on Nisga’a Nation Treaty Lands, in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or visit the Company's web site at www.ascotgold.com.

