Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Agilon, Albany International, Collective Mining, and PubMatic and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL), Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN), Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE:CNL), and PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL)

On August 4, 2025, Agilon Health, Inc. announced that its President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Director, Steven Sell, had resigned from all positions. The Company also released its second-quarter 2025 financial results and withdrew its previously issued full-year 2025 earnings guidance. These disclosures came as a surprise to the market, and the Company’s share price fell by more than 27% in after-hours trading. The investigation focuses on whether Agilon failed to disclose information material to investors, specifically regarding the timing, circumstances, or implications of its leadership transition and guidance withdrawal, despite prior public statements, thereby potentially violating federal securities laws.

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

On July 30, 2025, Albany issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Albany reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.57, missing consensus estimates by $0.16. The Company's President and Chief Executive officer said that the financial results "lagged our expectations," citing the impact of "certain timing and operational issues[.]" On this news, Albany's stock price fell $16.77 per share, or 23.63%, to close at $54.19 per share on July 31, 2025.

Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE:CNL)

On August 6, 2025, Morpheus Research published a report entitled “Collective Mining: How To Build A Billion Dollar Company By Illegally Drilling on Untitled Land.” Commenting on this report, Investing.com published an article which stated that Morpheus “alleges that Collective Mining is conducting exploration activities on untitled land without proper mining concessions from Colombian authorities, particularly at its flagship Apollo gold deposit.”

On this news, Collective Mining stock fell sharply in intraday trading on August 6, 2025.

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report and disclosed that “beginning in July, [it had seen] a headwind emerge from a top DSP buyer, which recently shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” and that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to “a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.”



On this news, the price of PubMatic shares declined by $2.23 per share, or approximately 21.1%, from $10.57 per share on August 11, 2025 to close at $8.34 on August 12, 2025.

