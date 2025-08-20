Parker Seminars’ Annual Dallas Homecoming Event Returns to Parker University’s Campus October 3-5, 2025

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Seminars is widely recognized for uniting leaders in healthcare, technology, business, and personal development. Parker Seminars offers a dynamic platform for professionals to collaborate, learn, and advance their careers. From visionary speakers to state-of-the-art expos, these exclusive events shape the future of healthcare, leadership, and innovation.

From October 3-5, 2025, Parker Seminars will host its annual Dallas Homecoming event at the Parker University campus in Dallas, Texas. Attendees will connect with worldwide leaders who are driving innovation and professional growth across various healthcare, business, and technology industries. Rooted in the traditions of chiropractic care, Parker Seminars Dallas blends its heritage with forward-thinking strategies to inspire growth, innovation, and transformation.

Highly anticipated keynote speakers for the event include:

Matthew Walker, New York Times best-selling author and Director of the Center of Human Sleep Science

Dr. William E. Morgan, President of Parker University and Parker Seminars

Heidi Haavik, Chiropractor and best-selling author

Rhonda Patrick, Scientist and Founder of FoundMyFitness

Plus, more than 30 additional speakers who are leaders in their fields. See the full schedule here.

With an Expo Hall, Alumni Lounge, opportunities to earn valuable CE credits, exclusive parties, book signings, and more, you do not want to miss this year’s Homecoming event. This weekend, packed full of fun for attendees and Parker University alumni, will feature the Homecoming Golf Tournament, ParkerFit X-Fit Workouts and Strength Competitions, Friday Night Party, Alumni Class Reunion Dinner, and so much more!

For additional information on currently discounted room rates and pricing, please visit dallas.parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fastest-growing college in Dallas and the fourth-fastest-growing in Texas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic. Today, the university serves over 2,300 students and offers more than 25 accredited academic programs and certificates, including its flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program, which is home to the second-largest chiropractic cohort in the world. Parker University also leads in innovation with master’s degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, and Functional Nutrition. Recently, Parker University launched its new Human Performance Center, led by Andy Galpin. Additionally, five new board-approved programs are set to launch soon.

