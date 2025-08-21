Hana RFID Appoints Jason Chang as Sales Director Asia to Strengthen Regional Presence and Customer Support

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID), a global leader in RAIN RFID inlay and embeddable tag design and manufacturing, proudly announces the appointment of Jason Chang as Sales Director Asia. Based in Shanghai, China, Jason will serve as the primary point of contact for the Asia market, working closely with Hana’s longstanding partners in the region, and to drive growth and strengthen customer relationships.

This appointment underscores Hana RFID’s ongoing commitment to supporting the global market with world-class inlay and embeddable tag solutions. By adding experienced local leadership, Hana continues to deliver on its promise of providing partners with not only advanced technology but also accessible, responsive, and region-specific support.

Jason is fluent in Mandarin and English and brings more than 15 years of RFID expertise following a successful decade in the IT industry. Since entering the RFID sector in 2008, he has played pivotal roles in product management, application development, and sales at Sontec, Xerafy, Stora Enso, and Beontag. His achievements include:

Leading R&D and market promotion for the world’s first innovative flexible anti-metal tag product at Xerafy in 2012.

Driving the launch of an RFID-based unmanned retail solution in China at Stora Enso in 2018, later adopted widely across Europe.

Expanding ECO RFID tag applications in APAC retail markets in 2019.

Achieving 250% business growth in the APAC region within 12 months in 2024 through strategic market realignment.

“The appointment of Jason Chang is a significant step forward in improving local availability and supporting our key partners in Asia,” said Mike Hetrick, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Hana RFID. “Jason’s track record in driving innovation, his deep market knowledge, and his commitment to customer success will be invaluable as we expand our footprint in this dynamic region.”

Jason expressed his enthusiasm for joining the company: “I’m excited to be part of the Hana RFID team, which is recognized in the market as both a key player and a trusted partner for an ever-growing network of label converters, service bureaus, and system integrators. I look forward to working alongside our partners in Asia to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service.”

Jason’s appointment marks another milestone in Hana RFID’s strategy to provide global customers with precision-engineered RFID solutions backed by responsive regional expertise.

Meet Jason at IOTe Shenzhen (August 27-29, 2025), where he will join Hana’s team at booth 9A9. Book an in-booth appointment here: https://meetings.hubspot.com/event-manager/iote-shenzhen-2025

About Hana

Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID) is a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technology solutions, with a focus on RFID. It is dedicated to developing and manufacturing ARC-certified RFID inlays and embeddable (tire) tags. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, Hana is a proud member of the HANA Microelectronics Group. – www.hanarfid.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/00267cbf-c07e-40e5-9841-6bc8a6942df5