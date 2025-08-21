Patrick Malloy Communities Secures Strategic Investment from Global Powerhouse, Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Patrick Malloy Communities (PMC), a leading Atlanta-based residential homebuilder, announced a transformative strategic investment by Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. This partnership not only injects significant capital into the company, but also reinforces PMC’s long-term financial strength and positions it to aggressively acquire and develop new communities across high-growth markets.

Through its U.S. subsidiary, Arnest One America, Inc., Iida Group invested significant capital in PMCO Holdings, LLC, a newly formed entity consolidating PMC’s operating companies. This partnership represents a milestone for both companies, enabling accelerated growth and expanded reach in the Southeast U.S. housing market.

“We are excited to partner with Iida Group Holdings, a company with a remarkable global reputation for quality and innovation in real estate,” said Patrick Malloy, Founder and CEO of Patrick Malloy Communities. “This investment provides the capital, scale, and strategic resources necessary to expand. With this infusion of resources, PMC is actively exploring new land opportunities throughout the Southeast, targeting tracts that support large-scale residential communities tailored to the 55+ luxury market.”

Iida Group Holdings, which closed more than 40,000 homes in 2024, identified PMC as a strategic partner amid a deceleration in homebuilding activity across Asia. The company saw strong growth potential in metro Atlanta and the Southeast, a region characterized by steady population increases, attractive economics, and rising demand for active adult communities.

“Arnest’s investment in PMC represents not only a financial commitment, but a shared belief in our ability to scale and lead. This partnership enables PMC to move decisively on strategic land acquisitions that align with its long-range vision of becoming the region’s most trusted builder of master-planned communities,” said Malloy.

Over the past decade, Patrick Malloy Communities has firmly established itself as the premier luxury builder in the 55+ segment, with its award-winning Soleil brand at the forefront. With this partnership, PMC will pursue strategic expansion in Atlanta and into additional Southeastern markets. “This investment provides the resources and scale needed to grow while preserving our culture and leadership,” Malloy added. “We welcome two Arnest board members, Tadayasu Ogawa and Kosuke Hashimoto, to our executive team. We look forward to a great partnership together.”

About Patrick Malloy Communities

Patrick Malloy Communities is a respected Atlanta-based homebuilder known for its design-driven neighborhoods and commitment to quality. The company has developed award-winning communities for more than 30 years with a growing emphasis on the Soleil brand for the luxury 55+ market. To date, PMC has developed over 11,000 homesites and built more than 7,000 homes consistently delivering award-winning communities across Georgia. With more than $4 billion in sales and deep local expertise, PMC brings both the resources and reputation to move quickly on high-value land opportunities. As PMC prepares for its next chapter of growth, the company is actively pursuing land partnerships that align with its bold expansion plans – building on a foundation of excellence, trust, and long-term vision.

About Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

Iida Group Holdings was established in November 2013 through the management integration of six listed companies. The company is a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed residential development company delivering over 40,000 homes annually across Japan and abroad. Iida Group Holdings continues to grow its international presence through strategic investments like its partnership with Patrick Malloy Communities.





Company: Patrick Malloy Communities

Contact: Laura Watkins

Phone: 404-317-3808

Email: laura.watkins@pmcommunities.com





