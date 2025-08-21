Innovature BPO Empowers CPA Firms to Overcome Cost Pressures with Advanced Outsourced Accounting Solutions

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovature BPO, a newly rebranded outsourcing leader with a decade of proven experience in finance and accounting, is redefining how CPA firms confront their cost and operational challenges in today’s competitive market.

Navigating the Modern CPA Firm’s Challenge

Across the accounting profession, CPA firms are under mounting pressure to control rising costs, retain top talent, and deliver greater value to their clients - often with fewer resources and against shifting deadlines. The strain on margins, ongoing recruitment and turnover worries, and the imperative to scale up service offerings are constant realities. Yet, these challenges also present an opportunity for CPA firms to work smarter, not just harder.

Innovature BPO: A Proven, Flexible Partner for Progressive CPA Firms

Recently rebranded as an “AI-Driven Outsourcing Partner” and celebrating 10 years of operations, Innovature BPO has established itself as a trusted partner to CPA firms seeking the dual promise of cost efficiency and service excellence. Our solutions help accounting leaders stay agile and competitive:

200+ Highly Skilled & Certified Professionals: More than 65% of our workforce are at the senior level and access to both CPA and ACCA certified talent, blending experience with up-to-date expertise in US, UK, and international accounting standards. We possess a wide-ranging talent pool with geographic coverage of Vietnam and Philippines. Industry-Leading Technology Fluency: We’re deeply proficient in the software CPA firms rely on: QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite, Zoho Books, Workday, Bill.com, plus expertise in IRS codes and global standards through platforms like Delta IFRS 17 Software as well as the full suite of modern tax, audit, and financial platforms. Security, Quality & Compliance Focus: Your data and operations are always safeguarded with our ISO 27001-certified and GDPR-committed processes. We utilize secure, cloud-based platforms (Win360Enterprise, M360 Business Premium). Our enterprise-level protection includes VPN connectivity, strict access controls, and robust physical firewalls. Bespoke Service Delivery: Whether it’s seasonal surges for tax season, audit crunches, or year-end close, our resourcing model lets you add up to 20 experienced FTEs within a week. We offer seamless U.S. time zone support - choose full-shift overlap, partial overlap, or overnight turnaround so results await you every morning. Consistent High Satisfaction : Our services deliver consistent, quality results with 90%+ client satisfaction rate. We pride ourselves in winning 2 Stevie Awards as well as being recognized as Top 100 Outsourcing Companies by Global IAOP.





Comprehensive Outsourced Services Tailored for CPA Firms

Innovature BPO’s offerings cover the full spectrum of what modern CPA firms need to thrive:

Accounting Services

General ledger and month-end close support

Accounts payable/receivable (AP/AR) processing

Bank reconciliation and financial statement drafting





Tax Preparation & Compliance

Individual and business return preparation and review

Sales tax, payroll, 1099/W-2 support, year-end compliance

Data entry, document management, and process optimization





Audit Support

Audit workpaper preparation, confirmation, and internal control assistance

Evidence management and post-audit follow-up





Financial Planning & Analytics

Budgeting and forecasting support, management dashboards (Excel, Power BI)

KPI and variance analysis for advisory-driven growth





Back-Office and Admin Assistance

Document indexing, file management, CRM/timesheet data entry, client onboarding





Let’s Partner

To learn more about Innovature BPO’s CPA-focused outsourcing solutions, visit our Finance and Accounting Services page at https://innovatureinc.com/outsourcing-solutions/finance-accounting-services/

About Innovature BPO

Innovature BPO provides end-to-end outsourcing services, including finance & accounting, business intelligence, data annotation, customer experience management, and digital marketing. Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the company empowers global enterprises to optimize operations through a blend of localized expertise and international standards. Learn more at www.innovatureinc.com/about-us/

Contact

sun.nguyen@innovatureinc.com

