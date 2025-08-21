Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time / 4:00 PM Oslo Time / 6:00 PM Dubai Time on August 28, 2025, to discuss operating results for the second quarter of 2025. Vantage will release earnings before the call on August 28, 2025. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at www.vantagedrilling.com.

To access the conference call, click on the Call Link following the instructions below.

Click on the Call Link and complete the online registration form. Once the registration is complete you will receive an email confirmation with the call details (dial-in and a unique PIN to join the call). You will have two options to join the call.