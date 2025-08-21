Icelandic Salmon - Second quarter presentation and first half report 2025

Bíldudalur, 21 August 2025

Attached are the presentation for the second quarter 2025 and the report for first half 2025.

The Group's CEO Bjørn Hembre and Interim CFO Edvin Aspli will be presenting the Group's second quarter results today at 9:00 Icelandic time (11:00 CEST) via a Teams webinar.

To register, please email edvinaspli@arnarlax.is. A link will be distributed before the webinar begins.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Bjørn Hembre Tel: +354 620 1936

Email: bjorn@arnarlax.is

Interim CFO Edvin Aspli Tel: +354 835 7800

Email: edvinaspli@arnarlax.is

Icelandic Salmon is dual-listed on the stock exchange market, both at the Euronext Growth in Oslo and NASDAQ First North in Reykjavík. The Group is the 100% owner of Arnarlax ehf, a farming company in Iceland with head office in Bíldudalur. The Group is fully integrated, from egg to the fish is delivered to customers in the market, with control over all parts of the value chain.

See https://www.arnarlax.is for more information about the Group.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

