Anoto Group AB enters into USD 400,000 bridge loan agreement to accelerate growth of the INQ brand

Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that it has entered into a promissory note (the “Note”) with Achilles Capital AB for a bridge loan in the amount of USD 400,000. The proceeds will be used to support the Company’s working capital requirements as it pursues additional financing, primarily to accelerate the global expansion of its new inq smartpen brand following its highly successful market release.

The aim is for the Note to convert into a convertible loan if the Company secures at least USD 600,000 in new convertible financing by 14 September 2025. Discussions with potential investors are already at an advanced stage, and the Board expects the financing to close within the announced timeframe. Should the financing not be secured, principal and interest would become immediately due and payable. The agreement carries an annual interest rate of 8%, accruing from the date the proceeds are disbursed until the loan is either repaid or converted, whichever occurs first. Once the Company finalizes the additional financing, the Note is intended to convert into a new convertible loan on substantially the same terms as the Company’s existing convertible financing arrangements, as most recently set out in Anoto's press release dated June 20, 2025.

This bridge loan is part of a structured financing roadmap designed to support Anoto’s near-term growth while positioning the Company for a broader funding initiative. The funds will specifically enable rapid scale-up of production, distribution, and marketing of the inq smartpen line, which has already received strong customer feedback and industry attention.

Mats Karlsson, CEO of Anoto, commented:

“The strong reception of the inq brand has created an exciting growth opportunity for Anoto. This bridge loan provides the resources to maintain momentum while we complete the larger financing round. We see this as a positive situation: demand for our new product has been so encouraging that we are moving quickly to ensure we can meet it.”

The Board of Directors of Anoto believes this financing provides the Company with additional resources to fuel its strategic growth initiatives, underpinned by tangible market traction.

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlsson, CEO of Anoto Group AB (publ)

E-mail: mats.karlsson@anoto.com

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, 116 74 Stockholm

This information constitutes inside information as Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on August 21, 2025 at 08:00 CEST.

About Anoto Group

Anoto Group AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: ANOT) is a publicly held Swedish technology company and the original inventor of the digital pen and dot pattern technology. Anoto develops intelligent pens, paper and software that seamlessly bridge handwritten input and the digital world. Its core business lines include inq and Livescribe retail products as well as enterprise workflow solutions. Anoto’s smartpens are used globally by students, professionals, and organizations to enhance productivity, creativity, and data capture. With a renewed focus on high-quality design, software innovation, and customer experience, Anoto is driving the next generation of digital writing.

Attachment