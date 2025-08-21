Trident Resources Commences 5,000 Metre Inaugural Drilling Program at Contact Lake Gold Project, La Ronge Gold Belt, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of its inaugural 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at the Company’s flagship Contact Lake Gold Project, located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan.

Contact Lake Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

This marks the first drill campaign at Contact Lake in nearly 30 years and represents an important milestone for Trident as it begins to unlock the potential of one of the region’s most prospective underexplored gold projects. The program has been designed to confirm historical mineralization, expand known gold zones, and test newly defined targets generated through modern geological interpretation and fieldwork.

Drill Program Overview:



The Phase 1 drill program will consist of 5,000 metres, targeting high-priority zones and confirmation of historical data.

Location Map of Planned Drill Holes:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Drill-Plan-NR-202508.jpg

Expansion Potential:



Contact Lake has a long history of gold exploration yet remains largely underexplored by contemporary methods. The La Ronge Gold Belt hosts several past-producing mines and advanced gold deposits, and management believes Contact Lake has strong potential to evolve into a cornerstone asset with district-scale growth opportunities.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources, commented: “Launching our first drill program at Contact Lake is an exciting step forward for Trident and our shareholders. This 5,000 metre program is designed not only to validate historical results but also to demonstrate the expansion potential at the project. With gold mineralization identified historically and modern exploration techniques now being applied for the first time, we believe Contact Lake has the potential to become one of the more significant new gold projects in the La Ronge Gold Belt.”

Next Steps:





Drilling is expected to continue through fall 2025, with first assay results anticipated later this year. The Company will provide updates as results become available. Drilling will target past-producing Contact Lake Mine, following up on historical high-grade intercepts including:

Contact Lake Gold Deposit - Historical Drill Intercepts Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Description TU89-125 56.0 76.5 20.5 12.81 length weighted average TU89-127 39.5 57.8 18.3 10.41 length weighted average TU90-146 205.3 205.9 0.6 2,616.00 single assay TU92-316 138.3 138.8 0.5 94.06 single assay Notes:

*Analytical data sourced from Cameco historical records

*Historical sampling was discontinuous - data gaps were assigned a zero value

*Intervals are drilled intercepts and do not reflect true thickness with true thickness unknown

Qualified Person:



The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., a non-independent “qualified person” under the National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com





