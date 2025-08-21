New Jersey Department of Transportation Launches Statewide Advanced Traffic Management System Powered by Parsons’ Smart Mobility Solution, iNET®

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the successful go-live of the New Jersey Department of Transportation's (NJDOT) Statewide Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), powered by Parsons’ cutting-edge Intelligent NETworks (iNET®) smart mobility solution. Launched in collaboration with HNTB Corporation, this milestone marks a significant advancement in traffic management and operations across the state, offering a unified platform for complete transportation network management and operator communication and collaboration.

"We are thrilled to partner with NJDOT in delivering a state-of-the-art traffic management system that will significantly enhance transportation operations across New Jersey," said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America at Parsons. "NJDOT's deployment of iNET® underscores their dedication to leveraging innovative technology to improve the management, operations, and safety of their transportation networks.”

The deployment of iNET® is the first integrated statewide ATMS for NJDOT, which has historically relied on a variety of legacy and vendor-based software packages. With iNET®, NJDOT will benefit from a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance traffic management capabilities, including ITS device control, automated incident detection and management, and integrated response plans. iNET® provides a robust and scalable solution that addresses the complex needs of modern traffic management, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for all road users.

Recognizing its innovation and impact, the ATMS project was honored with the 2025 Excellence in Engineering Award at the New Jersey Alliance for Action's 12th Annual Distinguished Engineering Awards.

Far from simply moving people from place to place, our smart corridors help move people into the future and connect our communities. To learn more about Parsons’ Intelligent NETworks (iNET®) smart mobility solution, visit www.parsons.com/products/inet/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.us