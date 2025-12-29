Parsons Remains a Top U.S. Military-Friendly Employer

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is once again saluting military veterans, guard and reserve members, and their families, as the company celebrates additional recognition for its focus, investment, and commitment to employing military veterans. The company was recognized six times by various organizations for continued excellence and industry leadership in supporting the military community, including:

2025 Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award, given for proven metrics and achievement in veteran hiring, retention, resources, leadership, and compensation.

2025 Military Times Best for Vets Rankings, for overall strength of the MILVET program, ranked 2 nd in the State of Virginia, 2 nd in the Defense and Aerospace category, and 16 th overall, the company’s highest rankings on the list to-date.

in the State of Virginia, 2 in the Defense and Aerospace category, and 16 overall, the company’s highest rankings on the list to-date. 2026 GI Jobs Military Friendly Employer Award Gold/Top 10, for overall strength of the MILVET program, ranked 9 th nationally in the $5B+ category, also the highest ranking to-date.

nationally in the $5B+ category, also the highest ranking to-date. 2025 VET Indexes 5 Star Employer Award, for metrics-based characteristics of the MILVET program.

2025 National Veteran Small Business Coalition (NVSBC) Champion, for supplier procurement and small disadvantaged business support programs.

2025 Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, submitted by servicemembers for deployment and return support, including three nominations for the Patriot Awards and two nominations for the Secretary of War Freedom Award.

“I’m proud that our company is once again recognized as an industry leader in supporting and advancing our nation’s heroes,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer for Parsons Corporation. “We recognize that our veterans bring an unmatched sense of integrity, honor, professionalism, and mission-focus that is pervasive across our company. We strive to help smooth the transition from the military to civilian life and are honored by each and every recognition our MILVET program has earned in 2025.”

Parsons is deeply committed to supporting and hiring military veterans, guard and reserve members, and their families, recognizing the invaluable skills and dedication they bring to the workforce. The company’s strong understanding of the Department of War mission drives its focus on developing exquisite, advanced solutions that safeguard national security and empower our nation’s warfighters. By delivering rapid, agile, and combat-ready capabilities, Parsons ensures those who serve are equipped with the tools needed to meet evolving threats and protect our country’s interests at home and abroad.

To learn more about MILVET or to work with Parsons, visit jobs.parsons.com/transitioning-military.

