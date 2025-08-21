One Destination – Thousands of Opportunities: ITE HCMC 2025 Paves the Way for Sustainable Tourism Growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 19th Ho Chi Minh City International Travel Expo – ITE HCMC 2025 will officially take place from September 4th – 6th, 2025 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam. Marking its 19th edition, ITE HCMC continues to strengthen its position as a prestigious and influential platform for promoting Vietnam’s tourism and advancing international cooperation across the Mekong region and Asia.

Defining a Strategic Vision with the Theme “Sustainable Tourism – Vibrant Experiences”

ITE HCMC 2025 reaffirms Vietnam’s strategic vision for sustainable tourism development, focusing not only on economic growth but also on preserving cultural, social, and environmental values. The Expo encourages the creation of innovative tourism products and services that respond to the evolving expectations of international travelers, particularly those seeking green, sustainable, and experiential journeys.

By showcasing distinctive products and immersive experiences, ITE HCMC 2025 aims to strengthen Vietnam’s position as a dynamic and attractive destination in the global tourism market.

International Buyers Programme 2025: Expanding Global Connections

Recognized as “Asia’s Best Trade Show” at the 2024 World MICE Awards, affirming the position and quality of the event in the international arena, ITE HCMC proudly stands as the only tourism expo in Vietnam with an International Buyers Program, playing a pivotal role in boosting international tourist arrivals to Vietnam.

Ho Chi Minh City is actively working to attract and welcome over 240 international hosted buyers, including travel companies, tour operators, MICE organizers, and travel agencies from more than 32 countries and territories to participate in ITE HCMC 2025. According to the Organizing Committee, over 250 exhibiting companies and brands and 240 hosted buyers have confirmed their attendance.

Notable participants include:

Oceania : Intrepid (Australia), Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), Luxury Escapes (Australia), Insider Journeys (Australia), FCM Travel (Australia)

: Intrepid (Australia), Flight Centre Travel Group (Australia), Luxury Escapes (Australia), Insider Journeys (Australia), FCM Travel (Australia) Europe : Exodus (UK), Travco Corporation (UK), Miki Travel (UK), Selectour (France), FRAM (France), DERTour (Germany), Kenes Group (Switzerland), BCD Travel (Netherlands)

: Exodus (UK), Travco Corporation (UK), Miki Travel (UK), Selectour (France), FRAM (France), DERTour (Germany), Kenes Group (Switzerland), BCD Travel (Netherlands) Americas : Collette (US), G Adventures (US), Goway Travel (US)

: Collette (US), G Adventures (US), Goway Travel (US) Asia: JTB Corp (Japan), HIS Japan (Japan), Hana Tour (Korea), NOL Universe (Korea), Fliggy – Alibaba Group (China), Trip.com (China), Chan Brothers MICE & Travel (Singapore), Sino-America Tours Corporation (Singapore), Thomas Cook (India), MakeMyTrip (India)





For the first time, ITE HCMC will welcome leading global business travel and MICE companies such as FCM Travel, American Express Global Business Travel, and BCD Travel. This reinforces Ho Chi Minh City’s growing prominence as a hub for investment and business tourism. With its recent administrative expansion to include Ba Ria – Vung Tau and Binh Duong, the city is developing a strategic tourism triangle: City Break – Industrial Hub – Coastal Ecotourism, laying the foundation to become a leading center for tourism, investment, and innovation in the region.

The rigorous buyer selection process reflects the Expo’s commitment to enhancing the quality of visitors, expanding premium segments, and building long-term, sustainable partnerships with key international markets.

Diverse and Professional Activities:

Within the framework of the Expo, Vietnamese tourism businesses and international buyers will participate in specialized activities designed to optimize networking and experiential outcomes:

B2B Meetings: Pre-scheduled meetings tailored to specific sectors and needs, ensuring maximum effectiveness in business exchanges and partnerships.

FAM Trips: A highlight of ITE HCMC, offering international buyers the opportunity to experience first-hand signature destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding areas in order to enhance buyers’ understanding of Vietnam’s tourism products, services, and potential.





In addition, engaging public events with attractive prizes will take place throughout the duration of the event.

These activities reflect ITE HCMC 2025’s strong commitment to promoting Vietnam as a safe, friendly, and sustainable destination in the global context of green and digital transformation.

A Prestigious Forum for Global Tourism

Beyond business exchanges, ITE HCMC 2025 serves as a knowledge-sharing platform where experts, policymakers, and international media convene to discuss global tourism trends.

Key highlights include:

High-Level Tourism Forum – Session II of the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities (TPO) 2025 , themed “Shaping the Future of Tourism: Embracing Digital and Green Transformation”

– Session II of the 12th General Assembly of the , themed “Shaping the Future of Tourism: Embracing Digital and Green Transformation” Seminar : Winning the Hearts and Minds of Travelers: Destination Branding in the Age of Data

: Winning the Hearts and Minds of Travelers: Destination Branding in the Age of Data Seminar : National Brand on the Rise: The Transformative Role of Tourism

: National Brand on the Rise: The Transformative Role of Tourism Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Innovation & Start-up Programme





Speakers will include industry leaders from UN Tourism, Intrepid Travel, ForwardKeys, and more.

Enhancing the Quality and Effectiveness of the International Business Matching Programme

The online appointment scheduling system will operate from August 20th to September 20th, 2025, enabling international buyers to arrange and manage meetings in advance. This reduces on-site waiting time and enhances post-event collaboration. ITE HCMC 2025 will also introduce an upgraded official mobile application, offering smart features that enhance connectivity, efficiency, and sustainability.

The special highlight of the 19th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2025 is that it takes place simultaneously with two major events: the 12th General Assembly of the Tourism Promotion Organization for Global Cities, and Viet Nam Sourcing Expo.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, shared: "As the tourism industry accelerates its restructuring with a focus on sustainability and resource optimization, ITE HCMC 2025 stands out as a vital platform connecting Vietnam with the global tourism market. This year’s expanded and carefully curated International Buyers Program targets key markets to attract high-quality, high-spending visitors seeking in-depth experiences. By fostering meaningful business exchanges and sustainable partnerships, ITE HCMC strengthens the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry. In doing so, it reaffirms Ho Chi Minh City’s position as a hub of integration, innovation, and regional tourism leadership."

