SalMar - Mandatory notification of trade

Bekken Akvainvest AS, a company closely associated with Roger Bekken, primary insider and CTO of SalMar ASA, has on 21 August 2025 acquired 8000 shares in SalMar ASA at a price of NOK 486.402 per share. After the transaction, Roger Bekken owns, directly and indirectly through related parties, 24 259 shares in SalMar.

Please see attached notification forms in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19.





