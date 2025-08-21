Tenable Names Matthew Brown as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced the appointment of Matthew Brown as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Brown succeeds Steve Vintz, who recently was appointed as a Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company alongside Mark Thurmond.

Brown is an accomplished public company finance leader with more than two decades of experience in the technology sector. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Altair Engineering, where he played a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic growth, delivering consistent double-digit software revenue growth and margin expansion, and ultimately helping lead its sale to Siemens for $10.7 billion. Prior to Altair, Brown held senior finance roles at NortonLifeLock, Symantec, Blue Coat, Brocade, NETGEAR, and KPMG, specializing in strategic planning, M&A, investor relations, controllership and operational excellence.

“Matt brings a proven track record of scaling global technology businesses, delivering operational efficiency, and driving shareholder value,” said Steve Vintz, Co-CEO, Tenable. “His strategic mindset, deep financial expertise, and collaborative leadership style make him the ideal partner to help Tenable accelerate growth and achieve our long-term vision.”

“Tenable is in a prime position to lead the future of exposure management, and I couldn’t be more excited to join this remarkable team,” said Matthew Brown. “The opportunity to pair Tenable’s market leadership with bold financial strategy is incredibly energizing, and I’m ready to help propel the company to its next chapter of growth.”

Brown holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in California.

