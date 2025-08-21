Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market worth $2.56 billion by 2029 at 2.9%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 2.56 billion by 2029 from USD 2.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 2.9%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives is experiencing significant growth across various industries, including automotive, electronics, medical, consumer, and more. Emerging nations such as China, Japan, India, US, and Germany, are expected to play a crucial role in driving the cyanoacrylate adhesives market forward.

List of Key Players in Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), H.B. Fuller Company (US), 3M (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Huntsman International LLC (US), Arkema (France), Toagosei Co., Ltd (Japan), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Pidilite Industries Limited (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market:

Drivers: Rising use of lightweight materials in automotive industry Restraint: Limited shelf life and stability issues under certain conditions. Opportunity: Expanding medical and electronics industries. Challenge: Stringent safety and environmental regulations.

Key Findings of the Study:

Ethyl cyanoacrylate by chemistry segment dominates the market by highest share of the cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecasted period. Asia Pacific region is likely to be the fastest growing cyanoacrylate adhesives market during the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China, Japan, and India have significantly boosted demand for cyanoacrylate adhesives across various industries, including industrial, automotive, electronics, medical, and others. The burgeoning industrial sector, driven by increased manufacturing activities, heavily relies on cyanoacrylate adhesives. Additionally, the expanding transportation industry relies heavily on cyanoacrylate adhesives due to their unique properties such as strong bonding and rapid curing, further propels market growth. Effective bonding solutions are necessary since the automobile sector has seen a growth in vehicle manufacturing and maintenance operations. Furthermore, cyanoacrylate adhesives are crucial to the electronics industry's ongoing innovation and growth when it comes to the assembly and maintenance of complex electronic components.

Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region's growing focus on advanced manufacturing technologies and adhesive formulation advancements is supporting the expansion of the market for cyanoacrylate adhesives. To improve the performance of cyanoacrylate adhesives, such as their resistance to environmental factors and their application to new materials, local producers are investing in research and development. The presence of a strong network of adhesive distributors and suppliers promotes market expansion by ensuring the availability of high performing products to meet the diverse of industrial demands. Because of this, the Asia-Pacific region leads not only in terms of market size but also in terms of innovation and satisfying the changing needs of different industries that depend on cyanoacrylate adhesives.

Cyanoacrylate adhesives market is segmented by chemistry type: ethyl cyanoacrylate, methyl cyanoacrylate and other chemistries (butyl and allyl cyanoacrylate). The ethyl cyanoacrylate has captured the market in terms of value. Ethyl cyanoacrylates largely dominated the market because of its superior bonding performance and versatile application across a wide range of industries. This cyanoacrylate formulation is well known for its quick curing time and powerful adherence to a wide range of substrates, such as ceramics, metals, and plastics. Its effectiveness in forming durable bonds quickly makes it an ideal choice for both industrial and consumer applications.

