BioStem Technologies Announces Insider Share Purchase by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM), a leading MedTech company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of placental-derived products for advanced wound care, discloses an insider purchase of common stock from Jason Matuszewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioStem Technologies.

Mr. Matuszewski purchased a total of 15,500 shares on August 19, 2025, totaling approximately $100,000. The purchases were made through two separate transactions: 2,500 shares at an average price of $6.28 and 13,000 shares at an average price of $6.51. Following these transactions, Mr. Matuszewski owns 1,145,362 shares of BioStem Technologies stock.

For more information about the purchases, please visit the OTCID disclosure website HERE under Officer/Director/Affiliate Stock Transactions.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC: BSEM): BioStem Technologies is a leading innovator focused on harnessing the natural properties of perinatal tissue in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of allografts for regenerative therapies. The Company is focused on manufacturing products that change lives, leveraging its proprietary BioREtain® processing method. BioREtain® has been developed by applying the latest research in regenerative medicine, focused on maintaining growth factors and preserving tissue structure. BioStem Technologies’ quality management system and standard operating procedures have been reviewed and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks (“AATB”). These systems and procedures are established per current Good Tissue Practices (“cGTP”) and current Good Manufacturing Processes (“cGMP”). Our portfolio of quality brands includes AmnioWrap2™, VENDAJE®, VENDAJE AC®, and VENDAJE OPTIC®. Each BioStem Technologies placental allograft is processed at the Company’s FDA registered and AATB accredited site in Pompano Beach, Florida. For more information visit biostemtechnologies.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

