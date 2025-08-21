Mobilicom’s Ground Control Stations Selected by One of Israel’s Largest Defense Contractors to Support Remote Control Weapons Systems

Marks the latest product integration and expansion with one of Mobilicom’s long-term customers, a global leader in defense, aerospace, and commercial markets

The RCWS platform is expected to be sold and deployed in Israel and international markets with potential for large scale production orders

Palo Alto, California, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that one of Israel’s largest defense contractors, and current Mobilicom Tier-1 customer, has selected the Company’s Ground Control Stations (GCS) to support its Remote Control Weapons Systems (RCWS). This design win marks a cross-sale and product expansion with the customer, which has already integrated Mobilicom’s SkyHopper datalinks into its other mission critical defense platforms.

Mobilicom’s rugged 10” Maxi Controller Pro is a tactical mobile controller/GCS designed to support drone and robot operations with various payloads. It is fully integrated with the Tier-1 customer’s RCWS, and currently in the final stage of field operational testing with the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

“The selection of our GCS underscores the strength of our long-standing partnership with this valued customer and the effectiveness of our end-to-end solutions strategy. This is another Mobilicom product line selected and sold into different divisions of this Israeli Tier-1 defense contractor. We believe that each design win is a critical building block toward high volume production scale orders from our customers around the globe,” said Oren Elkayam, Mobilicom’s CEO and Founder.

“Reaching the final field operational testing stage for this RCWS platform with the Israeli Ministry of Defense is a significant milestone. We expect the next step to be deployment of the systems in Israel, followed by potential for international sales. We look forward to scaling production should the system be formally adopted,” Elkayam concluded.

The 10” Maxi Controller Pro is designed to meet the highest standards and provide an effective solution in the most challenging and complex conditions. The Company believe that it is the perfect choice for air and ground missions due to the real-time HD video and broadband data content transmitting capabilities and daylight-readable viewing by single or multiple users simultaneously.



About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

