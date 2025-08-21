Applied Materials to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that members of management will participate in fireside chats at upcoming investor conferences.

Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate at the Deutsche Bank 2025 Technology Conference on Thursday, Aug. 28 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

Gary Dickerson, President and CEO, will participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 9 beginning at 10:50 a.m. PT / 1:50 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of each session will be available on the Applied Materials website at: https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

