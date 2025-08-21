Purpose Launches Canadian Yield Shares, Defining a New Era in How Investors Earn Enhanced Monthly Income from Top Canadian Stocks

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose” or “Purpose Investments”) is proud to announce the launch of 10 new Canadian Yield Shares ETFs, further expanding its innovative suite of income-focused single-stock ETFs. Designed for investors seeking more income from their portfolios, these ETFs aim to deliver enhanced* monthly income from some of Canada’s most popular companies by combining direct stock exposure with a covered call strategy and moderate leverage, all while optimizing for total return.

Income Today, Growth for Tomorrow

For the first time in Canada, investors can access Canadian single-stock ETFs that combine modest leverage with a proprietary diversified covered call strategy to generate enhanced income. Whether it’s a dividend name like Enbridge or a growth play like Shopify, the strategy is designed to work in both income-focused and growth-oriented portfolios. Investors no longer need to choose between income or total return; Yield Shares aim to deliver both.

Yield Shares ETFs aren’t just about enhancing monthly income; they’re built to let investors remain invested in Canada’s top companies and benefit from their long-term growth. Unlike strategies that compromise future growth in pursuit of income, Yield Shares are designed to keep growth potential intact while paying steady, tax-efficient monthly distributions.

“Canadian Yield Shares give investors what they’ve been asking for, a smarter way to earn more income from the companies they already know and believe in,” said Vlad Tasevski, Chief Innovation Officer of Purpose Investments. “We pioneered Yield Shares for US stocks and now we’re proud to bring this proven strategy to Canadian names at a time when consistent income is more important than ever.”

Key Benefits of the Canadian Yield Shares:

Enhanced Monthly Income: Investors earn enhanced monthly distributions while maintaining exposure to the underlying stock.



Investors earn enhanced monthly distributions while maintaining exposure to the underlying stock. Long-Term Growth Potential: Participate in the long-term capital appreciation of industry leaders like TD, Enbridge, Shopify, and Brookfield.



Participate in the long-term capital appreciation of industry leaders like TD, Enbridge, Shopify, and Brookfield. Tax Efficient Income: The strategy aims to generate tax-efficient income in the form of Canadian dividends, capital gains and return of capital, which are typically taxed more favourably than interest income.





A Leading Platform of Single-Stock ETFs

With the addition of 10 new Canadian Yield Shares, the suite now includes 28 ETFs, offering a comprehensive range of yield-focused strategies across Canadian, U.S., and crypto assets. This expansion reinforces Yield Shares as one of the broadest and most innovative suites for investors seeking enhanced monthly income and total return from their favourite stocks and digital assets.



From Dividend Income to Enhanced Income

While the original Yield Shares ETFs focused primarily on non-dividend-paying US growth stocks, the new Canadian Yield Shares marks a turning point: for the first time, the strategy is being applied mainly to companies that already pay dividends. By layering a covered call overlay on top of dividend-paying stocks like TD, Enbridge, and Telus, these new Canadian Yield Shares ETFs aim to enhance income beyond what the underlying company alone would typically provide.

“This is an exciting evolution for Yield Shares, they’re not just creating income, they’re elevating it,” said Nick Mersch, Yield Shares Portfolio Manager. “For the first time, we’re applying the strategy to companies that already pay strong dividends and enhancing those yields further. These new ETFs allow investors to keep their exposure to leading Canadian companies while unlocking enhanced monthly income than the stock alone typically provides. It’s a powerful way to make income investing work harder in today’s environment.”

First Distribution Declared

The new Canadian Yield Shares ETFs are expected to pay a distribution for the month of August 2025. The ex-distribution date for the Canadian Yield Shares ETF is August 29, 2025. The record date will be August 29, 2025, and the payable date will be September 5, 2025. Please refer to the table below for the August 2025 distribution information:

ETF Name Ticker Distribution per Share Purpose TD (TD) Yield Shares ETF TDY $0.0900 Purpose RBC (RY) Yield Shares ETF RBCY $0.0900 Purpose Scotiabank (BNS) Yield Shares ETF BNSY $0.1000 Purpose Enbridge (ENB) Yield Shares ETF ENBY $0.1100 Purpose Shopify (SHOP) Yield Shares ETF SHPY $0.1800 Purpose Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Yield Shares ETF CNQY $0.1400 Purpose TELUS (T) Yield Shares ETF TY $0.1400 Purpose Dollarama (DOL) Yield Shares ETF DOLY $0.0550 Purpose Couche-Tard (ATD) Yield Shares ETF ATDY $0.0650 Purpose Brookfield (BN) Yield Shares ETF BNY $0.0650

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $26 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com

Media inquiries:

Keera Hart

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905-580-1257

*Yield Shares funds are designed to provide "enhanced" or higher monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively lower or no distributions.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from purposeinvest.com. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distributions and their frequency are not guaranteed and may vary at the sole discretion of Purpose Investments.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.