Bowman Wins Pivotal Role in IDOT US 30 Project

RESTON, Va., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services and program management firm, has been selected by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to provide preliminary engineering services, including the preparation of an environmental impact statement (EIS) for the improvement of US 30 in the City of Morrison, Illinois.

This assignment extends Bowman’s reach within IDOT and represents the first contract win within Region Two/District Two. Bowman has a strong track record of delivering complex infrastructure projects across Illinois, including along the I-80 and I-55 corridors. By providing early-stage engineering services for US 30, Bowman is well positioned for future assignments as the multi-year project moves forward.

“Breaking into new IDOT districts opens the door to future opportunities to expand our market share in Illinois,” said Gary Bowman, founder and CEO of Bowman. “This award also reinforces our focus on building a durable revenue base through multi-phase infrastructure programs and reflects the confidence agencies like IDOT place in our ability to deliver across the full project lifecycle.”

The phase 1 scope includes the reconstruction of US 30 along portions of the historic Lincoln Highway, including two historic districts within the City of Morrison. The project will include an EIS following extensive public and stakeholder involvement and complex geometrics to address congestion, pedestrian accommodations and local flooding concerns.

The US 30 reconstruction will modernize outdated roadway and drainage infrastructure dating back to the 1930s. Proposed improvements for the $15.2 million project include roadway widening, turn lanes, drainage and culvert upgrade, ADA-compliant pedestrian facilities and new bicycle accommodations.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure, technology and project management solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment. With over 2,400 employees in more than 100 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides extensive planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

