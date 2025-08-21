Abercrombie & Fitch Announces Collaboration with NFL Linebacker TJ Watt

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch (Abercrombie), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), today announced the debut of a multi-season partnership with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt and his wife, former professional soccer player Dani Watt. The first release of the co-designed collection for Abercrombie’s activewear brand, Your Personal Best (YPB), will be available beginning Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Marking Abercrombie's first-ever collaboration for the YPB activewear line, the collection will roll out in three seasonal drops - Fall 2025, Spring 2026 and Summer 2026 - and will feature styles for both men and women.

For men, the first drop of the collection will contain various styles including shorts, tees, tanks and hoodies. The women’s line will feature an additional assortment inclusive of leggings, sports bras and sweatshirts. Pricing ranges from $29 - $90 and will be available on www.abercrombie.com and in stores.

“TJ and Dani always bring their personal best, on and off the field, so they are the perfect partners as we embark on this pivotal next step for our YPB activewear line,” said Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., Carey Collins Krug. "They bring authenticity and athletic insight to every stage of the process, helping us create a collection that performs as well as they do, without sacrificing style."

TJ Watt first discovered Abercrombie’s Your Personal Best line when his wife, Dani, added it to his training wardrobe. Impressed by the quality, he began wearing the items consistently throughout his entire training routine - from warmups to recovery. The authentic connection sparked a deeper partnership and conversations with Abercrombie about creating a collection together.

“Working with such a great design and marketing team at Abercrombie and being able to do this alongside my wife has been absolutely incredible,” TJ Watt said. “Whether you're an athlete or not, we wanted to create something for everyone that was versatile enough to take you from a workout to running errands, with a polished, performance-inspired look that works seamlessly on or off the field. Dani and I are proud of what we created and excited for people to experience it.”

YPB launched in 2022 and aims to empower customers to be their personal best – from high-intensity workouts to low-key moments and everything in between. The performance products feature super soft, squat-proof and breathable bottoms, performance tops with four-way stretch, studio outer layers and trending fashion details like cutouts and straps. YPB’s styles are available in XXS-XXL with additional options for long and short lengths.

