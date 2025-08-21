Catheter Precision Announces the Start of Enrollment for the LockeT Compare Study

Fort Mill, S.C., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced that the LockeT Compare Study has enrolled its first three patients.

The LockeT Compare Study is a single center, physician-initiated study that will enroll up to 100 patients and evaluate the safety profile of the LockeT suture retention device compared to internal closure devices. Groin complications after a cardiac catheter procedure, such as atrial fibrillation, are common and can range from small bruising to serious events such as embolism. To date, LockeT clinical data has shown that the product is safe, effective and reduces procedural cost without changing current hospital practices and workflows.

“Effective groin management at the access site after a cardiac catheter procedure, is just as important as the procedure outcomes,” said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. “We have successfully shown that LockeT creates hemostasis as an external device and believe that this study will also show that there is a reduction in thrombotic episodes compared to closure devices that have an internal closure mechanism, thus improving patient safety.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #