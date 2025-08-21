Vaidio Launches 9.1 Release, Accelerates Enterprise Vision AI with Next-Generation Features

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaidio, a leader in Vision AI, today launched Vaidio 9.1. This new release gives enterprises faster, easier access to AI-driven insights from visual data. With 9.1, organizations can turn video into real-time intelligence that boosts safety, security, and operational efficiency.

Key highlights of Vaidio 9.1 include:

Enhanced Natural Language Video Search Powered by next-generation language models, users can now ask complex questions in plain English. Vaidio understands free-text queries and finds properties, objects, or events—even those not included in the standard AI model. Want to search for “a person holding a coffee mug”? Now you can.

Real-Time Camera Configuration Insights With real-time capacity estimation and preview capabilities, Vaidio’s auto-configuration enhancements ensure optimized deployments without exceeding resource limits. This reduces setup complexity and deployment risks, delivering immediate performance and usability benefits.

Cross-Camera Car Tracking Track cars as they move between cameras—without losing continuity. Built for smart cities and transit systems, this feature boosts situational awareness and strengthens public safety operations.

Redesigned Interface for Speed and Superior Usability The updated UI offers a more intuitive experience, complete with full-page analytics views and streamlined configuration. Enterprises benefit from faster onboarding and reduced training time.

Expanded Video Management System (VMS) Integrations Vaidio continues to strengthen its integration ecosystem by including AMAG Symmetry Completeview VMS and IDIS VMS, for seamless interoperability within existing infrastructure.

Advanced Dwell Time Analytics with Vaidio Data Vaidio 9.1 expands Vaidio Data with a dedicated dwell-time analytics table. Now users can visualize dwell events and uncover behavioral trends. These insights drive smarter, faster decisions based on how people move and interact within a space.

"Our 9.1 release positions Vaidio at the forefront of enterprise Visual Transformation," said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. "By enhancing our Vision AI capabilities, intuitive natural-language interactions, and operational integrations, we continue to deliver rapid time-to-value for our customers, aligning perfectly with their strategic AI transformation goals."

"Vaidio's 9.1 platform will help organizations accelerate their AI transformation journeys by empowering clients to extract more value from visual data," said Robin Braun, VP of AI Business Development at HPE. "With our Unleash AI ecosystem and HPE Private Cloud AI delivering a turnkey AI factory, organizations can deploy not only Vaidio’s innovative new capabilities, but AI, at scale and with confidence."

“The Vaidio 9.1 release is a game-changer,” said Dave Zandan, 1 Volt Associates. “Our customers count on us to deliver proactive safety and security solutions, and Vaidio’s latest AI enhancements give us an unprecedented edge—faster threat detection, smarter incident response, and the ability to scale across complex environments with confidence.”

About Vaidio Vaidio is a leading provider of Vision AI solutions, empowering enterprises to transform visual data into actionable insights. Trusted by organizations across industries, Vaidio combines cutting-edge AI technology, user-centric design, and robust enterprise integrations, accelerating visual intelligence at scale.

