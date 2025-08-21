Bitcoin Depot Named One of America’s Greatest Companies 2025 by Newsweek

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Depot (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTM), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Companies 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The annual list celebrates companies that excel in employee satisfaction, customer experience, and long-term business growth. Newsweek’s evaluation process included employee interviews, customer surveys, publicly available performance data, and more than 120 key performance indicators.

“Being recognized among America’s Greatest Companies is a testament to our team’s unwavering focus on delivering value to our customers while fostering a workplace where our employees can thrive,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and founder of Bitcoin Depot. “Our mission has always been to make crypto accessible to everyone, and we are proud to be recognized for both our business achievements and our commitment to our people.”

Bitcoin Depot operates more than 9,000 BTMs across North America and Australia, enabling customers to seamlessly convert cash into Bitcoin for payments, transfers, remittances, and investments. The recognition comes during a landmark year of growth for the Company, which recently reported strong Q2 2025 results, announced multiple strategic partnerships and acquisitions, added Bitcoin to its treasury, and expanded its leadership team.

“A great workplace is one that strives to make all its employees feel respected and appreciated,” said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham. “But ensuring that employees are comfortable and valued is something only some companies excel at.”

This honor highlights how Bitcoin Depot’s cash-to-crypto approach is reshaping access to digital assets and strengthening its position as an industry leader.

For more information, visit www.bitcoindepot.com.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into Bitcoin, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to bitcoin at Bitcoin Depot kiosks in 47 states and at thousands of name-brand retail locations in 31 states through its BDCheckout product. The Company has the largest market share in North America with over 9,000 kiosk locations as of June 2025. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Cody Slach

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

Media

Brenlyn Motlagh, Ryan Deloney

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BTM@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c1213fa-ca76-42f3-842c-1b21a2a0bb26