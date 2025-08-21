Early Season Results Reveal Shifts in How Consumers Are Shopping for Back-to-School Supplies This Year, Circana Reports

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO – August 21, 2025 – U.S. office supplies sales revenue across physical and digital retail channels during the first six weeks of this year’s back-to-school shopping season (June 29–Aug. 9) totaled $1.98 billion, a 2% decline compared to the same period last year. Week-over-week spending throughout the season has steadily increased, with 17% dollar growth during the sixth week of the season (ending Aug. 9), capping five straight weeks of double-digit sequential growth ahead of school start dates and tax-free shopping days across more U.S. states. Consumers have demonstrated shifts in their back-to-school shopping behavior when it comes to where and what they are buying, according to recent retail tracking data from Circana, LLC.

“The slow start to the back-to-school season, and the early shifts in purchase behavior highlight the consumer’s current spending concerns,” said Ben Arnold, industry advisor, Office Supplies at Circana. “Whether they are waiting for better promotions, opting for different brands, or buying larger or smaller pack sizes, consumers are looking for ways to cut their costs without foregoing school supply necessities.”

Season-to-date, the average selling price of office and school supplies is up 1% from last year, and unit sales volume is down 3%. Season-to-date, store brands (private label) gained market share, accounting for 29% of revenue and 48% of unit sales, with an average selling price of less than half that of national brands.

Consumers are also finding value by buying larger sizes in key supplies categories. While unit sales of pens and pencils are mostly flat this season, 10-packs of pens grew 4% compared to a year ago and now account for 22% of sales. Similarly, 24-pack pencil sales grew 6% compared to 2024 as unit share of those packages increased from 26% to 27% this year. Sales of chalk packs containing 48 pieces have grown 33% this season.

Shopping habits are evolving when it comes to where back-to-school purchases are made as well. Though brick-and-mortar retail still accounts for the majority of sales volume during the back-to-school shopping season, e-commerce has outperformed the wider market so far this year, growing unit sales 11%.

According to the latest Future of Office Supplies report, retail sales of office supplies are expected to end 2025 2% below last year’s results, which is an improvement over the 5% decline in 2024. The Q3 back-to-school shopping period and many of the related core products will be the bright spots of the year. Third-quarter revenue is forecast to decline just 1% compared to Q3 2024, with an average price increase of 3% and unit sales declines of nearly 4%.

Arnold added, “A higher-cost environment across retail and higher average prices of school and office supplies will inhibit unit demand for some consumers. But school supplies are nondiscretionary purchases during this time of year, and this year’s consumer will clearly go where they will get the best value.”

*This analysis focuses on the consumer and retail office supplies market, excluding the janitorial/breakroom and storage categories, which tend to behave differently due to their more institutional nature. Circana’s reported forecast numbers generally omit these categories unless specifically noted.

