Advent Technologies and Global Semiconductor & Wireless Technology Company Sign Agreement for Ion Pair Membrane Development for Gas Sensing

LIVERMORE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN), an innovation driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, has entered into an agreement with a U.S. based global leader in semiconductors and wireless technology to test and develop electrochemical gas sensors using Advent’s Ion Pair membrane.

Advent’s High Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Technology (“HT-PEM”), and in particular, its advanced Ion Pair membrane technology developed at Los Alamos National Laboratory, is a unique material that has been demonstrated to withstand the demanding manufacturing conditions required for producing miniaturized gas sensors. These sensors have potential uses in sensing air quality, food quality, and innovative medical applications including breath analysis, a promising area of research for cancer detection, particularly for early diagnosis. These and other applications may be integrated into a smartphone.

Dr. Emory De Castro, PhD, Advent’s Chief Technology Officer, stated, “The ability to produce a gas sensor on a chip offers an array of possibilities including the addition of sensing capabilities to cell phones. We are excited to work with this global leader with this potentially game-changing technology.”

Gary Herman, Advent’s Chief Executive Officer, noted, “This project is yet another example of Advent’s innovative approaches and the disruptiveness of our HT-PEM technology.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems as well as supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, CA, with offices in Athens and Patras, Greece. With approximately 150 patents issued, pending, and/or licensed for fuel cell technology, Advent holds the IP for next-generation HT-PEM that enables various fuels to function at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, suitable for the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors. For more information, visit www.advent.energy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

