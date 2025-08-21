Motivosity Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , the people-first recognition and rewards platform, has been named to the Inc. 5000, the magazine’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The honor recognizes companies that have achieved significant three-year revenue growth and outperformed peers across dozens of industries.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is a milestone for our team and a signal to the market that people-first strategies win,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of Motivosity. “When employees feel seen, connected, and rewarded in ways that matter to them, performance follows. This recognition reflects customers choosing a modern approach to engagement—consistent recognition, flexible rewards, and a social, connected culture.”

Motivosity offers people-first recognition and rewards software that unifies company culture by making appreciation social and consistent—and rewards truly personal. The platform centralizes everyday appreciation—peer shoutouts, leader awards, nominations and achievement badges, incentives and team challenges, and milestone moments—and pairs it with flexible rewards employees can personalize, from dollars and points to branded merchandise, charitable donations, and the ThanksMatters® Visa® card. The result is a consistent, socialized recognition experience that scales across locations, teams, and generations.

“In a tight labor market, recognition is no longer a quarterly checkbox. It’s an operating habit,” said Raechel Duplain, VP of Marketing at Motivosity. “Customers choose Motivosity because it’s simple for employees, streamlined for HR and finance, and powerful for leaders who want real visibility into culture and impact. Being named to the Inc. 5000 underscores that focus.”

Motivosity is trusted by leading brands across financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and more. Employers use the platform to improve engagement and eNPS, reduce turnover, and consolidate overlapping systems and ad-hoc spend into a single, trackable program that aligns with business goals.

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a data-driven ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies on the list have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and sustained demand in competitive markets.

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the people-first recognition and rewards platform for today’s workforce. By combining everyday appreciation with flexible, personalized rewards and a social experience that connects teams, Motivosity helps organizations build cultures where employees feel valued, engaged, and inspired to do their best work. Learn more at motivosity.com .

