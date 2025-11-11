Motivosity Introduces Integrated Wellness Experience to Elevate Employee Engagement

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , a leader in people-first recognition and rewards, today unveiled its new Wellness Module, co-developed with Sworkit Health —a global leader in digital fitness and preventive wellness. This cutting-edge integration transforms how companies engage employees by combining wellness initiatives with existing recognition and rewards programs, making well-being an everyday, social experience embedded in company culture.

Key Highlights:

- All-in-One Wellness & Engagement: Motivosity now offers a single platform that combines wellness challenges, recognition, rewards, and communication—eliminating the need for multiple tools and reducing HR complexity.

- Automated Wellness Tracking: Powered by Sworkit Health, the wellness module automates challenge delivery and real-time activity tracking through integrations with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit—removing the manual work from wellness tracking.

- Flexible Rewards & Spending: Employees earn points redeemable for fitness gear, gift cards, travel, and more. HR teams can customize reward catalogs and incorporate Lifestyle Spending Accounts (LSAs) for wellness stipends like gym memberships.

- Social & Community Focus: Dedicated wellness spaces foster team encouragement, leaderboards, and company-wide participation to boost motivation and connection.

Traditional wellness apps often fail to combat burnout because they are siloed from the day-to-day work culture. Motivosity’s integrated approach breaks down these barriers by embedding wellness into the same platform where employees already connect and recognize each other—making healthy habits more meaningful and measurable.

“You can’t yoga your way out of a disconnected culture,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of Motivosity. “Wellness matters, but connection is the multiplier. This partnership turns well-being into a daily social habit—not just a check-the-box way to reduce insurance premiums.”

Here’s how it works:

- Pre-Built Challenges: Launch step goals, mindfulness streaks, hydration tracking—all powered by Sworkit’s expert content.

- Seamless Data Integration: Syncs automatically with popular fitness devices to capture participation without manual input.

- Customizable Incentives: Reward employees with personalized options that reflect their interests and needs.

- Lifestyle Spending Accounts: Manage wellness-related stipends with full control over spending categories and merchants.

- Community Spaces: Foster peer support through dedicated wellness groups and real-time leaderboards.

Why This Matters:

Built for simplicity and scale, Motivosity’s all-in-one approach eliminates manual work for HR by automating participation tracking, points distribution, program budgeting, and reporting. With the addition of wellness, organizations can now manage recognition, rewards, well-being, and communication all in one platform, reducing admin time and amplifying impact across every engagement program.

“Wellness apps and rewards points don’t fix burnout—community does,” says Johnson. “We’re folding wellness right into where people already connect, appreciate, and cheer each other on. Because a culture that notices you is a lot more motivating than one that just counts your steps.”

In addition, Ryan Hanna, CEO of Sworkit Health, states:

“We’re hearing directly from HR, benefits, and wellness leaders: they’re not just looking for step counts—they want culture. By combining personalized wellness with recognition and peer connection, we’re seeing greater engagement and outcomes that stick.”

About Motivosity

Motivosity is a people-first recognition and rewards platform that helps companies build connected, engaged cultures where employees thrive. The platform includes peer-to-peer recognition, leadership awards, lifestyle spending accounts, social tools, and a global rewards marketplace. Learn more at motivosity.com .

About Sworkit Health

Sworkit Health is a digital wellness platform offering personalized fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, and preventive MSK care. Trusted by employers and health plans worldwide, Sworkit delivers measurable engagement, multilingual support, and real-time insights—making it easier to start and sustain healthy habits. Learn more at sworkit.com .

