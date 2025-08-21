‘Supply Chains Under Pressure:’ WCC leads dialogue on innovation, resiliency and economic impact





ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host the inaugural Washtenaw Supply Chain Exchange on Friday, September 19, bringing together national business leaders and educators to explore how global disruptions are reshaping logistics, manufacturing and economic development.

“Supply Chains Under Pressure – Building Resiliency in the Global Landscape of 2025” will focus on the evolving landscape of supply chain strategies and the impact on regional, national and global economies.

The event will feature keynote presentations and expert panel discussions with leaders from industry and academia. Speakers include:

Michael Fahy , CEO, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

, CEO, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC James McLaughlin , Senior Director of Global Logistics & Partner Management, Cisco Systems Inc.

, Senior Director of Global Logistics & Partner Management, Cisco Systems Inc. Judith Whipple , Ph.D., Donald J. Bowersox & Robert W. Thull Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Michigan State University

, Ph.D., Donald J. Bowersox & Robert W. Thull Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Michigan State University Shirley Sharma-Paterson , Global Head of Sales, Kuehne + Nagel International AG

, Global Head of Sales, Kuehne + Nagel International AG Thomas Kowal , CEO Leggera Technologies & Intillit Partners

, CEO Leggera Technologies & Intillit Partners Barry McNeil , Professional Faculty, Supply Chain Management, WCC

, Professional Faculty, Supply Chain Management, WCC Rose B. Bellanca, Ed.D., President, WCC





Together, these voices will examine key challenges and opportunities in today’s supply chain environment, including:

Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic

Risks and rewards of nearshoring

Strategies to strengthen U.S. manufacturing

Economic impact of current U.S. trade and logistics policies





Attendees will gain valuable insights into how organizations can build resilience and agility in the face of global disruption.

Learn more about the free event and register now.

To submit a question for the Q&A session or for additional information on the Washtenaw Supply Chain Exchange, contact Nicolle Smid, WCC Business Department Coordinator, at nsmid@wccnet.edu.

If You Go

WHAT: Washtenaw Supply Chain Exchange 2025: Supply Chains Under Pressure – Building Resiliency in the Global Landscape of 2025

WHEN: Friday, September 19

TIME: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

WHERE: Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan

REGISTER: wccnet.edu/sce

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as healthcare, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs.

For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b86fa1e-212d-49ea-8941-1a6a2a61ea3b