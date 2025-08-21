‘Supply Chains Under Pressure:’ WCC leads dialogue on innovation, resiliency and economic impact

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host the inaugural Washtenaw Supply Chain Exchange on Friday, September 19, bringing together national business leaders and educators to explore how global disruptions are reshaping logistics, manufacturing and economic development.
“Supply Chains Under Pressure – Building Resiliency in the Global Landscape of 2025” will focus on the evolving landscape of supply chain strategies and the impact on regional, national and global economies.
The event will feature keynote presentations and expert panel discussions with leaders from industry and academia. Speakers include:
- Michael Fahy, CEO, Neovia Logistics Services, LLC
- James McLaughlin, Senior Director of Global Logistics & Partner Management, Cisco Systems Inc.
- Judith Whipple, Ph.D., Donald J. Bowersox & Robert W. Thull Professor of Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Michigan State University
- Shirley Sharma-Paterson, Global Head of Sales, Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- Thomas Kowal, CEO Leggera Technologies & Intillit Partners
- Barry McNeil, Professional Faculty, Supply Chain Management, WCC
- Rose B. Bellanca, Ed.D., President, WCC
Together, these voices will examine key challenges and opportunities in today’s supply chain environment, including:
- Lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic
- Risks and rewards of nearshoring
- Strategies to strengthen U.S. manufacturing
- Economic impact of current U.S. trade and logistics policies
Attendees will gain valuable insights into how organizations can build resilience and agility in the face of global disruption.
Learn more about the free event and register now.
To submit a question for the Q&A session or for additional information on the Washtenaw Supply Chain Exchange, contact Nicolle Smid, WCC Business Department Coordinator, at nsmid@wccnet.edu.
If You Go
WHAT: Washtenaw Supply Chain Exchange 2025: Supply Chains Under Pressure – Building Resiliency in the Global Landscape of 2025
WHEN: Friday, September 19
TIME: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Dr., Ann Arbor, Michigan
REGISTER: wccnet.edu/sce
